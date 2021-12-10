AUD/USD jumps to fresh daily high, around 0.7180 region post-US CPI report

  • AUD/USD jumped to a fresh daily low in reaction to the US consumer inflation figures.
  • The USD witnessed a typical "buy the rumour, sell the news" kind of a trade post-data.
  • The risk-on mood further benefitted the perceived riskier aussie and remained supportive.

The AUD/USD pair gained some positive traction during the early North American session and shot a fresh daily high, around the 0.7180 region following the release of US consumer inflation figures.

The headline US CPI rose 0.8% MoM in November as against 0.7% anticipated and the yearly rate accelerated from 6.2% in October to 6.9%, marking the highest level since 1982. Adding to this, core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.5% MoM and 4.9% from a year ago, matching consensus estimates. The data reaffirmed expectations that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later to contain stubbornly high inflation.

Given that investors have been pricing in the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed, the US dollar witnessed a typical "buy the rumour, sell the news" kind of trade and weakened a bit. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, benefitted the perceived riskier aussie and provided a modest lift to the AUD/USD pair. That said, any meaningful positive move still seems elusive, warranting some caution for bullish traders.

As investors digest the latest macro data, the focus now shifts to the upcoming FOMC monetary policy meeting on December 14-15. Heading into the big central bank event risk, investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair remains on track to end the week on a positive note and snap five successive weeks of the losing streak.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7147
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.715
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7183
Daily SMA50 0.7317
Daily SMA100 0.7317
Daily SMA200 0.7486
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7188
Previous Daily Low 0.7134
Previous Weekly High 0.7174
Previous Weekly Low 0.6993
Previous Monthly High 0.7537
Previous Monthly Low 0.7063
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7155
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7168
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7127
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7104
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7073
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.718
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7211
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7234

 

 

EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation

EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation

The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI

GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI

GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.

GBP/USD News

Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows

Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows

Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.

Gold News

BTC might dive below $40,000

BTC might dive below $40,000

Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move.

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

