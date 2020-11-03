AUD/USD jumps above 0.7150 to three-week highs as Wall Street soars

- AUD/USD gains more than a hundred pips on the best day since late August.
- US dollar tumbles amid risk appetite supported by hopes about a clear result in US elections.
The aussie is among the top performers on Tuesday, boosted by the rally in stock markets. The expectation about the outcome of the US presidential election contributes to some optimist among traders. The AUD/USD rose further and reached 0.7174, the highest level since October 14.
AUD up on optimism, despite dovish RBA
From Monday’s close, AUD/USD has risen by more than a hundred pips. The aussie is outperforming even after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lowered the key interest rate to 0.1% and expanded its QE program. The central bank mentioned that if more stimulus is needed, QE will be the instrument.
The AUD/NZD cross is having the best day in a month and is approaching 1.0700, contributing to the positive momentum of the aussie. The key factor is risk appetite. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones rises by 2.15% and the Nasdaq by 1.85% on Election Day.
Market participants are showing optimism that the results will be known in a short period of time, with no recounts or legal battles. Also, the latest round of US economic data pointed to an acceleration in manufacturing activity, helping market sentiment and weakening the demand for the dollar.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7159
|Today Daily Change
|0.0102
|Today Daily Change %
|1.45
|Today daily open
|0.7057
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7112
|Daily SMA50
|0.7184
|Daily SMA100
|0.7115
|Daily SMA200
|0.6802
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7071
|Previous Daily Low
|0.699
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7182
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7002
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.704
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7021
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7007
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6957
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6925
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7089
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7121
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7171
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
