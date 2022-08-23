  • US dollar tumbles after weak economic data.
  • US PMI S&P Global shows the lowest reading in more than a year.
  • AUD/USD finds resistance around 0.6960 and losses momentum.

The AUD/USD broke above 0.6900 after the release of US economic data and peaked at 0.6962, the highest level since Thursday. The pair lost momentum and pulled back under 0.6950.

The August preliminary US S&P Global PMI report came in below expectations, particularly the Service sector index that plunged to 44.1 against expectations of a recovery to 49.2. The numbers increased concerns about the health of the US economy.

The demand for Treasuries rose after the numbers, pushing US yield sharply to the downside and at the same time weakening the greenback. The DXY dropped from above 109.00 to 108.10, it is hovering around 108.45, down by 0.48%.

During the last hour, the dollar stabilized and trimmed losses. Still, it remains negative for the day, about to post the first decline in days. The main trend is still bullish for the dollar. Attention now turns to the Jackson Hole symposium that will start on Thursday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Australian PMI came also below expectations. The S&P Global Composite dropped below 50 for the first time since January.

Key support at 0.6850/55

The outlook for the aussie versus the dollar improved following the rebound. On the upside, the level to break for AUD/USD now is 0.6960. On the flip side a slide back under 0.6895 would expose again the crucial support area around 0.6850/55. A break under 0.6850 should weaken the pair considerably targeting initially the 0.6800 zone.

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6944
Today Daily Change 0.0068
Today Daily Change % 0.99
Today daily open 0.6876
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6979
Daily SMA50 0.6918
Daily SMA100 0.705
Daily SMA200 0.7139
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6929
Previous Daily Low 0.6862
Previous Weekly High 0.7129
Previous Weekly Low 0.6858
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.668
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6903
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6887
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6849
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6821
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6781
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6917
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6957
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6984

 

 

