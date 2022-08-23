- US dollar tumbles after weak economic data.
- US PMI S&P Global shows the lowest reading in more than a year.
- AUD/USD finds resistance around 0.6960 and losses momentum.
The AUD/USD broke above 0.6900 after the release of US economic data and peaked at 0.6962, the highest level since Thursday. The pair lost momentum and pulled back under 0.6950.
The August preliminary US S&P Global PMI report came in below expectations, particularly the Service sector index that plunged to 44.1 against expectations of a recovery to 49.2. The numbers increased concerns about the health of the US economy.
The demand for Treasuries rose after the numbers, pushing US yield sharply to the downside and at the same time weakening the greenback. The DXY dropped from above 109.00 to 108.10, it is hovering around 108.45, down by 0.48%.
During the last hour, the dollar stabilized and trimmed losses. Still, it remains negative for the day, about to post the first decline in days. The main trend is still bullish for the dollar. Attention now turns to the Jackson Hole symposium that will start on Thursday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on Friday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Australian PMI came also below expectations. The S&P Global Composite dropped below 50 for the first time since January.
Key support at 0.6850/55
The outlook for the aussie versus the dollar improved following the rebound. On the upside, the level to break for AUD/USD now is 0.6960. On the flip side a slide back under 0.6895 would expose again the crucial support area around 0.6850/55. A break under 0.6850 should weaken the pair considerably targeting initially the 0.6800 zone.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6944
|Today Daily Change
|0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99
|Today daily open
|0.6876
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6979
|Daily SMA50
|0.6918
|Daily SMA100
|0.705
|Daily SMA200
|0.7139
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6929
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6862
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7129
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6858
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6903
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6887
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6849
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6821
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6957
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6984
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
