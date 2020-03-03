AUD/USD jumps above 0.6600 as Fed shock markets with a 50bps rate cut

- US dollar drops sharply across the board after Fed cut rates.
- AUD/USD extends gains, having best performance in months.
The AUD/USD pair jumped from 0.6580 to 0.6636, reaching the highest level since February 21 after an emergency rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
The US central bank announced a 50 basis rate cut in an unscheduled meeting. The decision was unanimous. According to the Fed, the coronavirus exposes evolving risks to economic activity.
The DXY tumbled after the announcement and dropped to test the 97.00 area. It trades at 97.04, the lowest in almost two months and it heads to the fourth decline in a row. The decision boosted equity markets. Wall Street indexes reached new highs but then lost strength trimming gains.
The improvement in risk appetite and the decline of the greenback sent AUD/USD sharply higher. Now the pair is extending the recovery from the decade low hit last week at 0.6432. Since then it has risen almost two hundred pips.
As of writing, AUD/USD trades at 0.6630, near the 20-day moving average that stands at 0.6640. At 16:00 GMT Chairman Powell will offer a press conference, so volatility is likely to remain high. Analysts will look for hints about what the Fed will do at the next FOMC meeting.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6617
|Today Daily Change
|0.0091
|Today Daily Change %
|1.39
|Today daily open
|0.6526
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6658
|Daily SMA50
|0.6788
|Daily SMA100
|0.6815
|Daily SMA200
|0.6839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6569
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6465
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6628
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6434
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6505
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6471
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6416
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6368
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6624
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6679
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
