AUD/USD jumps 20 pips as US stock futures signal risk-reset

  • The uptick in the US stock futures lifts AUD/USD. 
  • Political tensions and weakness in commodities could cap AUD's upside. 
  • On the data front, the focus will be on the US CPI. 

The buying pressure around the safe-haven US dollar weakens with signs of risk reset in the US stock futures and allows a bounce in AUD/USD. 

Flashing green

AUD/USD is trading near 0.7270 at press time, representing a 0.20% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are adding 0.57%. 

However, the Aussie dollar may have a tough time extending or posting sustainable gains during the day ahead due to simmering US-Australia tensions and weakness in commodities like oil, copper, and iron ore. 

On Thursday, China accused Australia of hypocrisy and double standards amid escalating tensions between the two countries, according to apnews.com.  At the same time, Australian journalists said Chinese authorities questioned them for an investigation into an Australian citizen's detention. 

Also, the trend in AUD/USD will likely be influenced by the US Consumer Price Index for August. The data due at 12:30 GMT is expected to show the cost of living rose 0.3% month-on-month, following July's 0.6% rise. A batter-than-expected data could yield a broad-based US dollar rally. 

The American stocks fell on Thursday, with major indices losing over 1% in value, courtesy of a continued sell-off in technology stocks. The risk-off tone put a bid under the US dollar and pushed AUD/USD lower by over 0.30% to 0.7248. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7269
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 0.7258
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7253
Daily SMA50 0.715
Daily SMA100 0.6924
Daily SMA200 0.6755
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7325
Previous Daily Low 0.7248
Previous Weekly High 0.7416
Previous Weekly Low 0.7222
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7277
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7295
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7229
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7199
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7151
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7306
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7354
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7384

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

