AUD/USD jumps 15 pips as Australia's Unemployment Rate drops to 6.8%

- AUD/USD jumps to a session high of 0.7587 on the upbeat jobs report.
- Australia's jobless rate fell to 6.8% in November versus expectations for 7%.
- The economy added more jobs than expected, easing pressure on the RBA to do more easing.
A surprise decline in Australia's jobless rate is pushing the Aussie dollar higher against its US counterpart.
The Unemployment rate fell to 6.8% in November from October's 7%, the data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics at 00:30 GMT showed. The jobless rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 7%.
The AUD/USD pair jumped 15 pips to a session high of 0.7587 in response to the decline in the Unemployment rate and was last seen trading near 0.7578.
Other details of the monthly jobs report also painted a positive picture of the Australian economy. The country gained 90K jobs in November versus 50K expected and 178.8K previous. Fulltime Employment rose 84.2K versus 97K previous, and the Participation Rate ticked higher to 66.1% from 65.8%.
The data is likely to ease pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to do more easing. Coupled with the coronavirus vaccine optimism, that is likely to keep the AUD better bid while heading into the Christmas holidays. That said, rate hikes are unlikely to happen anytime soon. The central bank's latest December meeting released early this week stressed that "substantial tightening" in the labor market was needed to lift wage growth and inflation.
Similarly, the Federal Reserve is unlikely to dial back stimulus anytime soon. It sees inflation rising to 2% only by 2023 and is committed to holding rates low for some even after inflation beats the 2% target. As such, the US dollar looks set to extend the sell-off. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is hovering at 32-month lows near 90.20. Major investment banks such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Societe Generale foresee a continued dollar decline in 2021.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7572
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.7571
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7418
|Daily SMA50
|0.727
|Daily SMA100
|0.7238
|Daily SMA200
|0.6915
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.758
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7538
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7572
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7564
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7554
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7546
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7522
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7505
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7588
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7605
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7629
