AUD/USD juggles below 0.6500 ahead of US GDP, risk-on impulse still solid

- AUD/USD is oscillating below 0.6500 as the focus has shifted to the US GDP data.
- The US GDP may report a growth of 2.4% vs. a de-growth of 0.6%.
- The RBA may prefer to hike OCR frequently rather than returning to the 50 bps rate hike framework.
The AUD/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a narrow range of 0.6484-0.6500in the early Asian session as investors are awaiting the release of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for fresh stimulus. The asset is facing a time correction after refreshing its three-week high at 0.6511 amid an improvement in the risk appetite of investors.
The risk profile remained upbeat on Wednesday despite a halt in a three-day buying spree in the S&P500. Weaker guidance on sales growth by tech-giant Microsoft (MSFT) resulted in a correction in the 500-stock basket, however, the upside bias is still solid amid higher targets. In the opinion of economists at Morgan Stanley, the rally in S&P500 could be extended well into the 4000/4150 area.
The US dollar index (DXY) is hovering around 109.70 after a sheer fall as investors ditched the risk-aversion theme ahead of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP). As per the preliminary estimates, the US economy has expanded at a growth rate of 2.4% in the third quarter of CY2022 against the de-growth of 0.6% recorded earlier.
On the Australian front, soaring inflationary pressures have supported the aussie bulls as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may return to a higher extent of the rate hiker spell. In October monetary policy, RBA Governor Philip Lowe scaled down the extent of the Official Cash Rate (OCR) hike to 25 basis points (bps) against the spell of 50 bps. The inflation rate surged to 7.3% for the third quarter against the projections of 7.0% and the prior release of 6.1%.
Economists at ANZ Bank cited that “A 50 bps rise in November is possible, but we think the RBA will prefer to hike more frequently than shift back to 50 bps, given the reasoning behind the decision to go 25 bps in October.”
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6487
|Today Daily Change
|0.0091
|Today Daily Change %
|1.42
|Today daily open
|0.6396
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6364
|Daily SMA50
|0.6612
|Daily SMA100
|0.6772
|Daily SMA200
|0.7001
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6412
|Previous Daily Low
|0.63
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6393
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6197
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6369
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6343
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6327
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6257
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6215
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6439
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6481
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6551
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD juggles below 0.6500 ahead of US GDP, risk-on impulse still solid
The AUD/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a narrow range of 0.6484-0.6500in the early Asian session as investors are awaiting the release of the US GDP data for fresh stimulus. The US GDP may report a growth of 2.4% vs. a de-growth of 0.6%.
EUR/USD eyes two-month high at 1.0200 amid hawkish ECB bets
The EUR/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of 1.0073-1.0088 in the early Asian session. The asset has turned sideways after a perpendicular rally as positive market sentiment improved demand for risk-perceived currencies.
Gold displays lackluster performance above $1,660 ahead of US GDP data
Gold price has turned sideways around $1,665.00 in the early Tokyo session as investors are awaiting the release of the US GDP data. The precious metal witnessed a gradual decline in the late New York session after failing to sustain above $1,670.00.
What to expect after the 15% spike from Solana price
Solana price has rallied 15% during the final week of October. A Fibonacci retracement tool shows the current consolidation as shallow while the volume remains low, hinting that the uptrend will continue. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $28.25.
US Q3 GDP Preview: Dollar bears to retain control on weak GDP print Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its first estimate of the third-quarter GDP on Thursday. Markets forecast the US economy to expand at an annualized rate of 2.4% following the 0.6% contraction recorded in the second quarter.