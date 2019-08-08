AUD/USD is on the rise despite uptick in US yields

- AUD/USD is flashing green despite the four basis point rise in the US 10-year yield.
- The uptick in China's Yuan and signs of risk reset could be boding well for the AUD.
- Aussie Dollar may extend gains if China reports above-forecast trade data.
The AUD/USD pair is better bid in Asia despite the uptick in the US treasury yields.
As of writing, the pair is trading at 0.6782, representing 0.38% gains on the day.
Meanwhile, the yield on the US 10-year treasury note is trading at 1.75 percent – up five basis points from the low of 1.703% seen earlier today.
Aussie's gains could be associated with the signs of risk reset in the financial markets. At press time, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting 0.35% gains.
Also, the uptick in China's Yuan may be helping the AUD stay bid. Currently, the USD/CNH pair (Yuan's offshore exchange rate) is trading at 7.06844, representing 0.21% losses on the day.
Traders await China data
The data due in a few hours is forecasted to show China's trade surplus narrowed to $40 billion in June from $50.98 billion in May. Outbound shipments are seen falling 2 percent year-on-year, while imports are expected to slide by 8.3%.
AUD/USD will likely rise above 0.68 if the China import and export numbers beat estimates by a big margin.
The Aussie, however, may come under pressure if China reports a big rise in the trade surplus with the US. That will likely draw US President Trump's ire, possibly leading to further escalation of trade tensions between the two nations.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD created a long-tailed Doji candle yesterday, as it recovered sharply from the 10-year low of 0.6677 to close largely unchanged on the day at 0.6756.
The long-tailed Doji indicates seller exhaustion, as it has appeared following a sell-off from the July 19 high of 0.7082. Further, the 14-day relative strength index is reporting oversold conditions with a below-30 print.
All-in-all, a corrective bounce above 0.68 could be seen.
Pivot points
-
- R3 0.6908
- R2 0.6845
- R1 0.6801
- PP 0.6739
-
- S1 0.6695
- S2 0.6632
- S3 0.6588
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 1.1250 is the level to beat for the bulls
EUR/USD needs to break above 1.1250 to unleash the next phase of the corrective rally, which began from lows near 1.1027 on Aug. 1. A close above 1.1250 would invalidate bullish exhaustion.
GBP/USD: Forms descending triangle below 200-HMA
Despite frequently bouncing off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of last week's declines, GBP/USD refrains from breaking above short-term descending triangle, needless to mention about its trading below the 200 HMA.
USD/JPY: Tokyo Bulls holding the fort on the 106 handle
USD/JPY is holding the 106 handle in Tokyo's opening hour, having climbed from a low of 105.50 overnight following a correction in US stocks which are banking on a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.
Gold: All eyes on 23.6% retracement target
Trade war angst is here to stay and the bulls are in control. On a breach of higher grounds, bulls will have eyes on the 127.2% Fibo target up at 1,560 and then the Oct 2012 highs at 1795 come into the picture on the wide.
USD/CNH: Rejected at 7.10 even though PBOC announced weakest daily Yuan fix since 2008
An above-forecast China trade data could yield a deeper drop in USD/CNH. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the onshore Yuan (CNY) reference rate at 7.0039 earlier today. That is the first weaker-than-7 daily fix since 2008.