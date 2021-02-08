AUD/USD is now focused on 0.7730 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD could now be headed towards the 0.7730 level in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that ‘despite the relatively sharp decline, downward momentum has not improved by much’. We added, ‘the risk is still on the downside but the major support at 0.7560 is likely out of reach’. While AUD subsequently dropped to 0.7583, the sharp rebound from the low came as a surprise (high of 0.7679 during NY hours). The rapid rise appears to be running ahead of itself and while AUD could edge higher from here, a sustained advance above 0.7700 is unlikely (next resistance is at 0.7730). On the downside, a break of 0.7630 (minor support is at 0.7650) would indicate the current upward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a negative view in AUD since late January. Last Friday, we highlighted that ‘shorterterm downward momentum has improved slightly and while the focus is still at 0.7560, it may take a few more days before AUD can break this level’. However, we did not anticipate the sudden sharp rebound that cracked the ‘strong resistance’ level at 0.7655 (high of 0.7679). The break of the ‘strong resistance’ level indicates that the downside risk has dissipated. From here, AUD is expected to trade with an upward bias towards 0.7730. At this stage, the prospect for a sustained advance above this level is low. Support is at 0.7630 but only a break of 0.7580 would indicate the current mild upward pressure has eased.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Vulnerable to potential “sell the fact” trade on US stimulus
EUR/USD trades around 1.2050, carving out a bullish candlestick pattern and signaling a reversal higher. However, the rally may remain elusive if the global stock markets witness a wave of profit-taking on well-flagged US fiscal stimulus, putting a bid under the anti-risk US dollar.
DOGE targets 30% upswing to $0.10 but analysts believe a crash is imminent
Dogecoin has been trending ever since the ‘Reddit Rebellion’ was picked up by mainstream media. Telegrams groups and celebrities have done their fair share of promoting the coin, adding fuel to the mounting speculation around it.
Gold trades under 50-week SMA
Gold has pulled back by $10 from the session high of $1,818, having failed to keep gains above the 50-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle at $1,815 early Monday. The weekly chart shows the path of least resistance is to the downside.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
Dollar Index eyes key support after Friday's bearish reversal
The dollar index holds support at 91.00 after Friday's rejection at 91.60. The greenback's corrective bounce from the Jan. 6 low of 89.21 looks to have ended, Friday's bearish outside day candle indicates. The index fell by 0.5%, as the US NFP posted a partly gain of 49K jobs in Jan.