AUD/USD is now focused on 0.74 and beyond – UOB

In light of FX Strategist at UOB Group, AUD/USD could attempt a move above the 0.74 mark in the short-term horizon.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we expected AUD to strengthen last Friday, we were of the view that ‘sustained rise above 0.7300 is not expected’. The ease by which AUD blast past 0.7300 and the subsequent surge to 0.7367 came as a surprise. From here, there is room for AUD to take a ‘sniff’ at 0.7400 but a sustained advance above this level appears unlikely (next resistance is at 0.7430). Support is at 0.7330 followed by 0.7300.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted the improvement in upward momentum last Thursday (27 Aug, spot at 0.7240) but held the view that AUD ‘has to close above 0.7300 before a sustained advance can expected’. We did not quite anticipate the sudden surge in AUD that sent it rocketing to a high of 0.7367 last Friday. In view of the vastly improved momentum, AUD could advance further towards 0.7430 even though 0.7400 is a relatively strong level. Overall, AUD is expected to trade on positive note as long as it holds above the ‘strong support’ level at 0.7270 (level was previously at 0.7140).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
