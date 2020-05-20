AUD/USD could accelerate its upside once 0.6600 is cleared, in opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that AUD ‘could edge above the major 0.6570 level’ but added, ‘in view of the overbought conditions, AUD may not be able to maintain a toe-hold above this level’. AUD subsequently popped to a high of 0.6585 before retreating quickly. Upward momentum has eased and further AUD strength appears unlikely. For today, AUD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 0.6515 and 0.6580.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “AUD is currently approaching the top our expected 0.6370/0.6570 range (first highlighted last Wednesday, 13 May). While the outsized gain of +1.69% yesterday (18 May) has resulted in a rapid pick-up in momentum, there are a couple of strong resistance levels that AUD need to clear before a sustained advance can be expected. From here, a break of the top of the range at 0.6570 would not be surprising but AUD has to post a daily closing above 0.6600 in order to indicate that it has enough momentum to continue to move higher in the coming days. Overall, the outlook for AUD is viewed as mildly positive for now as long as it does not move below 0.6440 within these few days.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
