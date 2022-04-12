- AUD/USD bulls back off as the US dollar firms up again.
- Aussie jobs will be a key event for this week, as will the RBNZ.
At 0.7458, AUD/USD remains in bullish territory, higher by some 0.6% but is losing steam as the greenback recovers in afternoon New York trade. The US dollar, as measured by the DXY index, is above the 100 level again after being below it at 99.74 the low for the start of the trading session.
We have seen a strong turnaround in the US dollar as money markets rethink the outlook for the Federal Reserve despite the Core Consumer Price Index, which excludes food and energy prices, that moved up by just 0.3%, which was below the 0.5% expectations and the smallest increase since September.
The US Treasury's 10-year auction hit a high yield of 2.72% on Tuesday, up from the 1.92% high in the previous month. The bid to cover ratio for the auction was 2.43, down from the 2.47 ratio in March and the 10-year yield is recovering from the lows of the day.
Therefore, with inflation expectations remaining fairly steady, the US yield can continue higher and if it moves beyond the 2.836% high, it will on track to test the October 2018 high near 3.26%. This would leave the bias to the upside for the greenback as Fed officials are likely to remain hawkish. the market expectations are still for a 50 bp hike next month and this will potentially keep the US dollar on track for the March 2020 high near 103.
Domestically, it is an important week for the antipodeans. For AUD, the Aussie Employment report will be key, but a close eye will also be paid to its neighbouring central bank, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. A 50% rate hike to the OCR could tip the balance in favour of AUD again, especially given the miss in the Core CPI data for the US today.
As for the Aussie Employment, ''we are expecting another strong headline print of +40k, reaffirming the RBA's message that the labour market outlook remains upbeat,'' analysts at TD Securities said. ''Consistent with this, we pencil in a small uptick in the participation rate from 66.4% to 66.5%. Despite this uptick in the participation rate, we forecast the unemployment rate will fall to a record low of 3.9%.''
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7457
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|0.7418
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7458
|Daily SMA50
|0.731
|Daily SMA100
|0.724
|Daily SMA200
|0.7297
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7466
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7413
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7662
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7426
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7433
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7446
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7398
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7379
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7345
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7451
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7485
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7504
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
