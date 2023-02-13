Share:

AUD/USD encountered support at around 0.6890 and climbed back above 0.6950.

Inflation in the United States is estimated to cool down, as CPI and Core CPI will be revealed on Tuesday.

Per the New York Fed, inflation expectations for one year are estimated at around 5%.

Traders are eyeing the release of Aussie’s Consumer Sentiment and Business Confidence reports.

The AUD/USD edges high in the North American session by 0.75%, spurred by a risk-on impulse, ahead of the release of US inflation data on Tuesday, which is expected cool down, according to a news sources poll. Nevertheless, the jump was capped by Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Bowman’s hawkish commentary, keeping the major within familiar levels. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD exchanges hands at 0.6966.

US equities continued to climb in the mid-New York session. Inflation expectations in the United States remained firm, as reported by the New York Federal Reserve poll. Data showed that Americans estimate inflation to remain steady at 5%, while for three years, they observe inflation at around 2.7%, down from 2.9% in December. For a five-year horizon, inflation is estimated at 2.5%, vs. 2.4% in the previous month.

AUD/USD is still aiming higher in the day, nearby the highs of the day, underpinned by risk appetite. Traders are awaiting inflation figures from the United States (US), with January’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) foreseen at 6.2% YoY, down from December’s 6.5%, while core data is estimated at 5.5% YoY, from 5.7% in the prior month.

Elsewhere, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials continued to cross wires. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman commented that the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) would need to increase to bring inflation towards its 2% target. She added that the US central bank needs to bring supply and demand into balance.

What to watch?

The Australian economic docket will feature Consumer Sentiment and the NAB Business Confidence report. On the US, the docket will reveal the already mentioned inflation data, along with further Fed speakers, led by Lorie Logan of the Dallas Fed and the NY Fed President John Williams.

AUD/USD Key technical levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6962 Today Daily Change 0.0043 Today Daily Change % 0.62 Today daily open 0.6919 Trends Daily SMA20 0.7001 Daily SMA50 0.6869 Daily SMA100 0.6684 Daily SMA200 0.6806 Levels Previous Daily High 0.696 Previous Daily Low 0.6909 Previous Weekly High 0.7011 Previous Weekly Low 0.6856 Previous Monthly High 0.7143 Previous Monthly Low 0.6688 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6929 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6941 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6899 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6878 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6848 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.695 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6981 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7001

