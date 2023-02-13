- AUD/USD encountered support at around 0.6890 and climbed back above 0.6950.
- Inflation in the United States is estimated to cool down, as CPI and Core CPI will be revealed on Tuesday.
- Per the New York Fed, inflation expectations for one year are estimated at around 5%.
- Traders are eyeing the release of Aussie’s Consumer Sentiment and Business Confidence reports.
The AUD/USD edges high in the North American session by 0.75%, spurred by a risk-on impulse, ahead of the release of US inflation data on Tuesday, which is expected cool down, according to a news sources poll. Nevertheless, the jump was capped by Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Bowman’s hawkish commentary, keeping the major within familiar levels. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD exchanges hands at 0.6966.
US equities continued to climb in the mid-New York session. Inflation expectations in the United States remained firm, as reported by the New York Federal Reserve poll. Data showed that Americans estimate inflation to remain steady at 5%, while for three years, they observe inflation at around 2.7%, down from 2.9% in December. For a five-year horizon, inflation is estimated at 2.5%, vs. 2.4% in the previous month.
AUD/USD is still aiming higher in the day, nearby the highs of the day, underpinned by risk appetite. Traders are awaiting inflation figures from the United States (US), with January’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) foreseen at 6.2% YoY, down from December’s 6.5%, while core data is estimated at 5.5% YoY, from 5.7% in the prior month.
Elsewhere, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials continued to cross wires. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman commented that the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) would need to increase to bring inflation towards its 2% target. She added that the US central bank needs to bring supply and demand into balance.
What to watch?
The Australian economic docket will feature Consumer Sentiment and the NAB Business Confidence report. On the US, the docket will reveal the already mentioned inflation data, along with further Fed speakers, led by Lorie Logan of the Dallas Fed and the NY Fed President John Williams.
AUD/USD Key technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6962
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|0.6919
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7001
|Daily SMA50
|0.6869
|Daily SMA100
|0.6684
|Daily SMA200
|0.6806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.696
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6909
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7011
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6856
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6929
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6899
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6878
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6981
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7001
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
