  • The aussie trims losses and returns to the 0.6400 area.
  • Fed hike expectations are strengthening the USD.
  • AUD/USD should breach 0.6430 to ease downside pressure.

The Australian dollar is trimming losses on Monday’s US trading session and has reached the 0.6400 level, after having found support at 0.6365 earlier today. On the daily chart, the pair remains slightly lower after having entered the week on the back foot.

Hopes of a hawkish Fed are hurting the aussie

With the focus on the several monetary policy decisions scheduled this week, and with special attention on the US Federal Reserve, investors have remained cautious today. The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time, which is underpinning demand for the USD.

Furthermore, the downbeat Chinese Manufacturing PMI figures released earlier today have revived fears of a global economic slowdown. These figures have hammered risk appetite during the Asian session, increasing negative pressure on the risk-sensitive AUD.

In Australia, the RBA will announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday. The event, however, is failing to provide any relevant support to the Aussie. The bank placed itself on the dovish side of the spectrum with a dovish rate hike on early October and the market has priced in a slowdown in the bank's tightening path over the months ahead.

AUD/USD should breach 0.6430m to ease downward pressure – UOB

FX analysts at UOB see the pair gaining downward traction, and point out to 0.6430 as a key level on the upside: “AUD dipped to a low of 0.6389. Downward momentum has improved a tad and AUD is likely to edge lower today, but a clear break of 0.6370 is unlikely. Resistance is at 0.6430 but only a break of 0.6460 would indicate that the current mild downward pressure has subsided.”

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6394
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 0.6412
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6361
Daily SMA50 0.6585
Daily SMA100 0.6752
Daily SMA200 0.699
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.648
Previous Daily Low 0.6389
Previous Weekly High 0.6522
Previous Weekly Low 0.6272
Previous Monthly High 0.6916
Previous Monthly Low 0.6363
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6424
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6445
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6374
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6336
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6284
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6465
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6517
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6555

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

