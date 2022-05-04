- AUD/USD attracted some buying for the second successive day on Wednesday.
- RBA’s hawkish rate hike, upbeat domestic data extended support to the aussie.
- A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
- Investors eye the US ADP report, ISM PMI ahead of the FOMC policy decision.
The AUD/USD pair built on its steady intraday ascent and climbed to a fresh daily high, around the 0.7135 region heading into the North American session.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the AUD/USD pair to gain positive traction for the second successive day on Wednesday and inch back closer to the overnight swing high. Against the backdrop of a more hawkish rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia, upbeat domestic macro data extended some support to the aussie. It is worth recalling that the RBA on Tuesday surprised markets and raised the official cash rate by 25 bps from a record low of 0.10% to 0.35%, and also signalled more rate hikes ahead. Apart from this, subdued US dollar price action turned out to be another factor that acted as a tailwind for spot prices.
Given that the Fed's anticipated move to hike interest rates is fully priced in, a positive tone around the US equity futures undermined the safe-haven buck and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. The USD downtick, however, remains cushioned amid expectations that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to curb soaring inflation and lift the benchmark interest rate to around 3.0% by the end of the year. This was reinforced by elevated US Treasury bond yields, which should act as a tailwind for the greenback and keep a lid on any further gains for the AUD/USD pair ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC decision.
The US central bank is widely expected to raise benchmark interest rates by 50 bps and lay down its plans to start shrinking its massive, near $9 trillion balance sheet. Hence, the market focus will remain on the accompanying policy statement to see if the Fed would hike rates further even if the economy weakens. This, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting conference, will play a key in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair.
In the meantime, traders on Wednesday will take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Services PMI. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment would drive the USD demand and produce some trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair. That said, investors might prefer to wait on the sidelines heading into the key central bank event risk, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bets.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7137
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|0.7094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7306
|Daily SMA50
|0.7346
|Daily SMA100
|0.7261
|Daily SMA200
|0.7285
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7148
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7046
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7257
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7109
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7085
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7044
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6942
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7146
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7198
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7248
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0500 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0500 on Wednesday as the dollar stays on the back foot ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector grew at a softer pace than expected in April.
GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2500 despite dismal US ADP print
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above 1.2500 on Wednesday as market action remains choppy ahead of the Fed's rate decision. The weaker-than-expected ADP Employment Change data from the US has little to no impact on the dollar's valuation.
Gold in wait-and-see mode below $1,870 ahead of key risk events
Gold is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday and moving up and down in a tight range below $1,870. Ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding steady at slightly below 3%.
RYOSHI rewards to launch in mid-May after 23.9 billion Shiba Inu burned
23.9 billion Shiba Inu tokens have been destroyed, according to the ShibaBurn contract. Shiba Inu developers have announced the reward schedule for the meme coin.
Advanced Micro Devices stock surges on strong earnings as AMD boosts outlook
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped to turn sentiment around toward the tech sector as it unveiled a strong set of earnings after the close on Tuesday.