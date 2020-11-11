AUD/USD in the throes of a healthy bearish correction

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/USD bulls are tiring at a critical resistance zone, focus is on the downside. 
  • The US dollar may have some room to go until the next major resistance. 

AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7277 having travelled between a range of 0.7318 and a low of 0.7260, somewhat under pressure from both a technical and fundamental perspective. 

The US dollar has pushed on higher to complete a 78% retracement of the latest daily drop and bearish impulse in the DXY.

The optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine was offset by worries about how the drug will be stored and administered at a time when the US needs it the most. 

According to a study by covidexitstrategy.org, nearly every US state is now classified as having an uncontrolled spread of the virus.  

Markets presume that central banks and governments will have to keep fiscal and monetary policies uber-easy.

The eruption in volatility caused by this week's positive vaccine news from Pfizer/BioNtech had initially sunk the dollar before markets realised that it could mean less stimulus over a shorter time frame as the news injected urgency into the reflation trade.

However, from a technical standpoint, the dollar is somewhat overstretched.

If the market maintains the opinion that the Federal Reserve will remain uber easy and that under a Democratic ruling at the White House, fiscal stimulus will be pumped to higher than potentially anticipated levels, a move out of USDs and into high yield currencies is likely to lend support to the commodity complex, including the Aussie. 

On the other hand, the Aussie has recently felt some pressure from the RBA’s extended policy measures which could continue to be felt over the coming weeks.

AUD/USD technical analysis

The price is at a strong level of resistance and could be due to a correction prior to the next bullish impulse. 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7279
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.7277
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7133
Daily SMA50 0.7176
Daily SMA100 0.7136
Daily SMA200 0.6817
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7295
Previous Daily Low 0.7252
Previous Weekly High 0.729
Previous Weekly Low 0.699
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7268
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7278
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7254
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7231
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.721
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7298
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7318
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7341

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

