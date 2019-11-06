AUD/USD in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-0.6900s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • China signals fresh fiscal stimulus for its slowing economy and lends some support.
  • A follow-through rally in the US bond yields underpins the USD and cap any up-move.

The AUD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North-American session.

Having dropped to over one-week lows earlier on Tuesday, the pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around mid-0.6900s. 

China's efforts to bolster economic growth - by allowing local governments to use proceeds from special bonds as capital for major investment projects, extended some support to the China-proxy Aussie.

The positive factor, to a larger extent, was offset by a mildly positive tone surrounding the US Dollar, which remained supported by a follow-through recovery in the US Treasury bond yields

Meanwhile, market participants remained convinced that the Fed will need to cut rates sooner rather than later amid the ongoing US-China trade tensions and a series of weak domestic macro data. 

The latest disappointment from the annual US PPI figures further reinforced the market expectations, which kept a lid on any strong follow-through USD uptick and further collaborated to the subdued trading action.

Moving ahead, Wednesday's scheduled speech by RBA Assistant Governor Christopher Kent, followed by the release of Westpac's Aussie Consumer Sentiment Index and Chinese inflation figures will now be looked upon for a fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6956
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 0.6963
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.693
Daily SMA50 0.7018
Daily SMA100 0.7069
Daily SMA200 0.712
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7009
Previous Daily Low 0.6956
Previous Weekly High 0.7022
Previous Weekly Low 0.6927
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6976
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6989
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6943
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6923
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.689
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6996
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7029
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7049

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

