AUD/USD: Improving trade sentiment supporting the aussie – CIBC

Analysts at CIBC, expect the AUD/USD pair to trade at 0.71 during the first quarter of next year and at 0.74 during the third quarter.
Key Quotes:
“The key driver of the AUD over the past month has been global trade sentiment, specifically pertaining to the USChina negotiations. The November RBA meeting was largely a non-event, with rates left unchanged. Growth and inflation forecasts were revised higher, supported by an outlook including lower rates, increased fiscal stimulus in the form of infrastructure spending, and tax cuts.”
“Consumer spending remains lacklustre, despite the recovery in housing prices since the start of the year. Wage growth also continues to pose a challenge, despite a relatively tight labour market. This will likely remain a key focal point for the RBA moving forward. The market is currently pricing in the possibility of a rate cut mid next year, but only with a 55% probability. Developments in the labour market concerning full employment and wages will likely swing central bank expectations.”
“With the market anticipating a ‘Phase One’ deal by the end of the year, we believe that sentiment will ultimately provide support for the AUD in the near-term. Still, we expect the currency to lag its peers, such as the NZD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits weekly lows amid poor PMIs, trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1050, the lowest in a week. Euro-zone PMIs mostly disappointed. President Trump said a trade deal is potentially close, but markets are awaiting details.
GBP/USD tumbles to around 1.2850 amid poor data, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading weekly lows around 1.2850. UK PMIs fell short of expectations and reflect contraction. Election speculation continues and the dollar is gaining ground.
USD/JPY trades flat in Asia, awaits fresh trade-deal clarity
USD/JPY is trading flat around 108.60 in a 15-pips narrow range following a mixed session overnight for financial markets. A lack of clarity on the US-China trade front keeps the markets in a tizzy.
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 area
Barring a couple of knee-jerk spikes, gold has been oscillating well within a range over the past one week or so and remained capped below the 100-day SMA.
Crypto Today: Remaining in the red after the Binance raid, NEO tumbles, Tezos shines
The sell-off in crypto markets is unrelenting, with further falls across the board. China's raid of Binance's offices in Shanghai has weighed on the mood.