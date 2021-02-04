AUD/USD ignores RBA’s Lowe on a key day, stays depressed near 0.7600

- AUD/USD remains on the back foot even as bears step back from multi-day low marked earlier in the week.
- RBA’s Lowe cools down rate hike expectations despite cheering Australia’s economic recovery.
- RBA quarterly statement, final print of Aussie Retail Sales can entertain traders ahead of the US NFP.
- US stimulus headlines, market frenzy chatters and virus/vaccine news are also important to watch.
AUD/USD wavers around 0.7600 following not-so-surprise comments from RBA Governor Philip Lowe amid Friday’s early Asian session. The reason could be traced from the broad US dollar strength and the traders’ wait for RBA’s quarterly economic forecasts as well as the pre-NFP trading lull.
RBA’ Lowe said, “Economic recovery in Australia started earlier and is stronger than we expected.” However, his comments like, “Before increasing the cash rate, the board wants to see inflation sustainably within the 2 to 3 percent target range, meeting this condition will require a tighter labor market and stronger wages growth than we are currently forecasting,” seems to have probed the bulls.
Read: RBA's Lowe: Interest rates are going to be low for quite a while yet
Risks remain positive as the market expects a US $1.9 trillion covid relief package while also cheering the global COVID-19 vaccination drive and upbeat development over the research on pandemic’s cure. On Thursday, the US Democratic Party members tackled House Republican’s opposition and pushed their proposal to fast-track the much-awaited stimulus to the Senate. It should be noted that the Republicans have recently written to US President Joe Biden that they want to continue aid talks with a $618 billion offer. Also increasing the odds of relief were comments from US Treasury Janet Yellen and Fed policymakers who highlighted the dire need for the same.
Elsewhere, coronavirus immunizations jump with the UK reaching it's 10 million milestone and jabs continue in the key virus-infected regions like the US, Europe and Asia. Additionally, recent updates conveying upbeat results of the headlines vaccines, like AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sputnik, offer extra strength to the vaccine optimism.
At a time when the stimulus and vaccine hopes echo the market’s upbeat mood, Europe’s downbeat data and fears of negative rates push trades to the US dollar. The greenback also gains support from the retail rush, due to its safe-haven nature, as the US dollar index (DXY) jumps to the highest levels since December 01.
While portraying the risk-on mood, Wall Street benchmarks gained over 1.0% each, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 marking record high closing.
Having seen the initial market impact of RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s testimony, AUD/USD traders will wait for the quarterly economic forecast from the Aussie central bank and the final reading of Australia’s December month’s Retail Sales for fresh impulse. While the RBA forecasts may pour cold water on the face of bulls hiding behind Governor Lowe, downbeat Retail Sales can add weakness to the quote. Above all, the US NFP becomes the key for today.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Dollar needs a strong number to keep rallying
Technical analysis
Sustained trading below the previous support area comprising multiple levels since December, also including 10-day SMA off-late, near 0.7650-40, keep AUD/USD bears hopeful to revisit the December 21 low around 0.7460.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.76
|Today Daily Change
|-21 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|0.7621
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7707
|Daily SMA50
|0.761
|Daily SMA100
|0.7395
|Daily SMA200
|0.7176
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7627
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7594
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7592
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7615
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7607
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7601
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7569
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7634
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7666
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD unable to retain 0.7600, saved by Wall Street
The AUD/USD pair is down amid the persistent greenback’s demand. Substantial Wall Street’s gains prevented the pair from falling further.
XAU/USD prices looking heavy after slumping below $1800
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are looking heavy midway through US trading hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, spot prices slumped beneath the psychologically important $1800 level and now trade in the $1780s, down more than $40 or just under 2.5% on the day.
XRP breaks out of a crucial pattern and could quickly rise to $0.75 again
On January 30, XRP had a massive pump pushing the digital asset by 85% thanks to the WallStreetBets group and other Pump and Dump groups over Telegram which coordinated a push for the digital asset.
GME selloff picks up steam, shares are down nearly 30%
After closing below $100 on Wednesday, GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares started the trading day relatively quiet on Thursday but came under heavy selling pressure as investors await headlines coming out of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's meeting with regulators.
US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline
DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.