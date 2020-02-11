AUD/USD ignores below-forecast NAB data, eyes gains on bull RSI divergence

AUD/USD is reporting marginal gains despite below-forecast NAB data.

The 14-day RSI is reporting a bullish divergence.

Australia's Home Loan data bettered estimates by a big margin.

That alongside the uptick in the equities could help the Aussie eke out notable bounce.

AUD/USD is showing signs of life and could gain altitude during the day ahead.

To start with, the pair has barely moved in response to the dismal data released a few minutes before press time. The National Australia Bank's Business Confidence for January came in at -1, missing the expected print of 0, but slightly up from the previous month's -2 reading.

Meanwhile, the Business Conditions index remained unchanged at 3, also missing the forecast for a slight rise to 4.

The lackluster reaction to the below-forecast numbers indicates the market may be done pricing the bad news.

Further, the daily chart indicators are turning bullish. Notably, the pair created an inverted hammer-like candle on Monday, validating the higher low (confirming bull divergence) on the relative strength index (RSI). Additionally, the number of Australian Home Loans rose 3.5% in January, bettering the estimate of a 0.7% growth by a big margin, having dropped by 0.8% in the previous months.

Add to that the signs of risk reset in the markets and the AUD/USD pair looks set for a notable bounce. The US equity markets rallied on Monday with the S&P 500 adding 0.73%.

That said, big gains may remain elusive as there could be a pullback in hiring in the near term due to the ongoing weakness in the business activity. At press time, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6690, representing marginal gains on the day.

Technical levels