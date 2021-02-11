AUD/USD ignores Australian Treasury Secretary's upbeat comments on economy, stays under pressure

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD trades in the red, having faced rejection at 0.7756 on Wednesday. 
  • Australia's Treasury Secretary says the economic recovery has been faster-than-expected.

AUD/USD looks to extend Wednesday's decline despite the Australian Treasury Secretary Kennedy's positive comments on the economy. 

"Australia's economy is recovering faster than expected, Kennedy said during his testimony to a Senate committee, adding that it's a consumption-led recovery. 

Key quotes

Much depends on confidence, particularly on outcomes surrounding the virus.

Looking forward to an increase in business investment this year and next

Public investment is high and expected to continue increasing.

So far, however, Kennedy's comments have failed to put a bid under the Aussie dollar. The AUD/USD pair is currently trading near 0.7113, representing marginal losses on the day, having declined from 0.7756 to 0.7721 on Thursday. 

Likely keeping the AUD under pressure are signs of unbalanced economic recovery in China, one of Australia's top export destinations. While China's Producer Price Index or factory-gate inflation returned to growth in January, the retail inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, contracted. 

Aside from that, the overnight stalling of the risk rally on Wall Street and rising US Treasury yields could be adding to bearish pressures around the AUD. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7713
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 0.772
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7692
Daily SMA50 0.7642
Daily SMA100 0.7419
Daily SMA200 0.7207
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7756
Previous Daily Low 0.7716
Previous Weekly High 0.7675
Previous Weekly Low 0.7562
Previous Monthly High 0.782
Previous Monthly Low 0.7592
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7732
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7741
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7706
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7691
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7666
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7745
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7771
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7785

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD struggles to keep 0.7700 as bulls step back from two-week top

AUD/USD struggles to keep 0.7700 as bulls step back from two-week top

AUD/USD licks its wounds after the first negative daily performance in previous four. Risks dwindle following downbeat US CPI, Fed Chair Powell’s cautious remarks. Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations, Biden-Xi call and US covid relief package news will be the key.

AUD/USD News

Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son

Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son

Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’. 

Read more

Gold supported above key $1830 area but 200 and 50 DMAs blocking further gains

Gold supported above key $1830 area but 200 and 50 DMAs blocking further gains

Spot gold prices were choppy on Wednesday, swinging between a roughly $20 range between the $1835 and $1855 levels, but still managed to close Wednesday’s session with gains of around 0.3%.

Gold news

GBP/USD: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus

GBP/USD: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus

GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018 marked the previous day. The cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04.

GBP/USD News

US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI

US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, keeps the selling bias unchanged at trades close to the weekly lows 90.30.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures