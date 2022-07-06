- The AUD/USD is almost flat during the day, but risks are skewed to the downside.
- Concerns about a global economic recession prevailed; the greenback rose to a 52-week high, as the DXY broke above 107.000.
- Credit Suisse analysts see potential that the major could slip towards 0.6460s once it clears the 0.6757.
AUD/USD recovers from YTD lows reached on Tuesday, trimming some losses, but it remains at the lower end of the weekly range as the North American session begins. At 0.6800, the AUD/USD is barely flat.
Risk aversion emerges as Wall Street opens, and the greenback stays strong
Given the backdrop that concerns of a global economic slowdown persist, the US Dollar remains strong, putting a lid on the major. Talks between US and China policymakers earlier in the week appear to ease tensions between both countries. In fact, US President Joe Biden is assessing lifting some tariffs on Chinese goods and services imposed by the Trump administration.
Concerning China’s coronavirus crisis, during the Asian session, Shanghai reported more than 100 cases, and authorities ordered massive testing. That re-ignited fears of another lockdown in China’s second-largest city.
Those factors mentioned above, alongside tumbling Iron Ore prices, might keep the AUD/USD under pressure. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of peers, rises 0.44% to 106.969, a headwind for the AUD/SD. Further downward action is expected unless AUD/USD traders reclaim the 0.6900 figure.
At the time of writing, the US docket features the US S&P Global PMIs for June in Services and Composite, which beat expectations. The AUD/USD reacted downwards, from around the daily highs at 0.6826, towards 0.6804, putting the 0.6800 figure in sight.
Analysts at Credit Suisse see potential that the AUD/USD might reach 0.6461 once sellers clear 0.6757. “Support stays at the 50% retracement of the 2020/21 rise at 0.6757, a break below which is needed to enable a further downside to 0.6643 and 0.6609/00, with potential to reach the next key support at the 61.8% retracement at 0.6461 in due course.”
At 14:00 GMG, the US economic docket will feature the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMIs, which would shed additional light on the status of the US economy. Later in the day, the FOMC minutes will be revealed, alongside the JOLTs Job Openings report.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6816
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6803
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6947
|Daily SMA50
|0.703
|Daily SMA100
|0.7194
|Daily SMA200
|0.7219
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6896
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6761
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6965
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6813
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6879
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
