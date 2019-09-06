AUD/USD: Holiday at Australia limit upside around 50-day SMA ahead of China data

- Antipodeans correct ahead of China data.
- Risk sentiment remains largely unchanged.
Not only failure to cross 50-day SMA but a holiday at Australia before data from the key customer seems also fetching the AUD/USD pair down to 0.7000 during initial trading on Monday.
Majority of the commodity-linked currencies, including the Australian Dollar (AUD), have recently managed to overcome looming uncertainty concerning China as weakness of the US Dollar (USD) has played a larger role in pleasing the Antipodeans.
The greenback weakness amplified on Friday after the headline nonfarm payrolls (NFP) strengthened calls for the Fed rate cut.
Adding to the pair’s pullback could be fears for another weak data from their largest customer China. The May month trade balance is likely to increase from $13.83 billion to $20.50 billion but imports and exports are expected to have contracted by -3.8% each from +4.0% and -2.7% respectively.
However, bears remain largely tamed as Australia enjoys an extended weekend due to Queen’s Birthday holiday.
Global risk tone seems to have benefited from the latest trade positive news from the US-Mexico front but uncertainty surrounding the future of US-China trade talks seem to limit the optimism. Macro risk barometer the US 10-year treasury yield remains modestly unchanged to 2.084% by the press time.
Technical Analysis
While 50-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 0.7020 and 0.7070 mark comprising 100-day SMA seems to limit the Aussie pair’s near-term upside, 0.6960 and 0.6940 are likely immediate supports that should be watched during the pair’s additional weakness from now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bulls looking for a test of 1.1440/60 region
The EUR/USD pair soared to 1.1347 last Friday, as a dismal US employment report fueled speculation of an upcoming rate cut in the US, pressuring further the greenback.
GBP/USD: Pound gains on dollar's weakness, political reality check coming
The Sterling benefited from broad dollar's weakness at the end of the week, extending its weekly run up to 1.2753, its highest in almost three weeks. The pair settled at around 1.2735.
USD/JPY: fears and yields leading the way lower
The USD/JPY pair finished the week marginally lower at around 108.20, confined throughout these last few days to a tight range. Nevertheless, it posted a lower low and a lower high for a third consecutive week.
Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level
Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing
Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.