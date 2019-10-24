AUD/USD holds weaker below mid-0.6800s, moves little on dismal US data

- The headline US durable goods orders fell 1.1% in October.
- Core durable goods orders also fall short of market estimates.
- Pence's speech on China eyed for some meaningful impetus.
The AUD/USD pair held on to its weaker tone around the 0.6840-35 region and moved little following the disappointing release of US durable goods orders data.
Data released this Thursday showed that the headline durable goods orders declined more-than-expected, by 1.1% in October as compared to 0.8% fall expected and the previous month's modest growth of 0.3% (revised up from 0.2% reported earlier).
Disappointing US data does little to influence
Adding to this, the core durable goods orders, which excludes transportation items, also fell short of consensus estimates and dropped 0.3% during the reported month, reversing a downwardly revised growth of 0.3% (0.5% reported previously) recorded in August.
The market reaction, however, turned out to be rather muted as the data did little to alter expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates again at its upcoming monetary policy meeting on October 29-30 and hence, did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any meaningful traction or continues with its downbeat trading action as investors now look forward to the US Vice President Mike Pence's speech on China, which might influence sentiment surrounding the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6834
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.6853
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6773
|Daily SMA50
|0.6785
|Daily SMA100
|0.6856
|Daily SMA200
|0.6965
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6863
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6833
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6858
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.672
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6844
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6837
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6867
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6897
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
