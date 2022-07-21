- AUD/USD sets to finish the week with gains, up 1.54%.
- Wobbling sentiment keeps the AUD/USD seesawing in a 50-70 pip range.
- AUD/USD to remain below 0.7000 according to National Australia Bank.
The AUD/USD rally shows signs of losing steam but remains up in the day after recording its first losing day out of the last five on Wednesday, though at the time of writing, it registers minimal gains of 0.14%. The AUD/USD is trading at 0.6897 amidst a trading session characterized by fragile sentiment.
AUD/USD Thursday’s price action witnessed the pair opening around 0.6880s, below the 0.6900 figure. However, it climbed to the daily high at 0.6916 before retreating to the 0.6850s area, hitting a daily low at 0.6858; once the dust settled, it is trading at current levels.
AUD/USD seesawing as sentiment swings amidst a volatile session
Sentiment remains fragile, shifting throughout the day. The ECB’s first hike in 11 years, the global economic slowdown looming, led by China and US recession fears lingering in traders’ minds, keep riskier assets on the backfoot. Reflection of that is the AUD/USD seesawing in a 50-70 pip range, with no apparent bias. However, during recessionary times, the greenback is king.
In the meantime, in tone with recent news of US companies halting hiring, namely Apple, Google, and Ford; the US Department of Labour unveiled that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on July 16 increased by 251K, more than the 240K estimated, hitting a fresh 8-month high. Claims rose when the Fed it’s raising rates to tame stubbornly high inflation. Nevertheless, it’s a consequence that US workers would have to deal with until the US central bank begins to see inflation slowing down.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index in June declined for the second consecutive month to -24.8 from -12.4. The report said that “on balance, the firms continued to report increases in employment, but the employment index declined 9 points to 19.4, the lowest reading since May 2021.”
On the Australian side, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe emphasized that higher rates would be needed to anchor inflation expectations, he said on Wednesday.
AUD/USD to remain below 0.7000 according to National Australia Bank
“We think the USD has not yet peaked given a hawkish Fed and rising concerns over an imminent global recession,” said analysts at National Australia Bank in a note.
“Our stronger for still longer dollar view implies a more extended period below 0.70 for Aussie/dollar with the currency seen broadly contained in a $0.65-0.70 range over coming quarters.”
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6897
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6842
|Daily SMA50
|0.6973
|Daily SMA100
|0.7148
|Daily SMA200
|0.7193
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6931
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6872
|Previous Weekly High
|0.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.668
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6864
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6838
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6956
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6982
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD below 1.0200 in the ECB’s aftermath
The shared currency is among the weakest currencies on Thursday, trading vs the greenback in the 1.0180 price zone. The American dollar lost momentum as US Treasury yields retreated, but the EUR got hit by an unconvincing European Central Bank, which anyway lifted rates by 50 bps.
GBP/USD finds support near 1.1900, erases daily losses
After having slumped to a fresh daily low below 1.1900, GBP/USD regained its traction and erased its daily losses. With the US Dollar Index turning negative on the day below 107.00 amid falling yields, the pair rose above 1.1950.
Gold bears keeping XAUUSD in check
Gold recovered from a fresh 2022 low of $1,680.82 and now trades in the $1,711 price zone. The dollar shined after the ECB announced its monetary policy decision, which initially hit the greenback as policymakers hiked rates by 50 bps. However, the absence of clues about what’s coming up next discouraged bulls.
Breaking: Bitcoin price bleeds with ECB's first rate hike in a decade
Bitcoin price slipped below $23,000 as the ECB announced its first rate hike in eleven years. Rising inflation was the bank’s primary cause of concern, the move increased pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!