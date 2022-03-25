- AUD/USD was seen consolidating its recent strong gains recorded over the past two weeks or so.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook acted as a tailwind for the USD and kept a lid on any meaningful gains.
- A positive risk tone, bullish commodity prices extended some support to the resources-linked aussie.
The AUD/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session and for now, seems to have stabilized above the 0.7500 psychological mark.
The pair witnessed a range-bound price action on Friday and consolidated its recent strong bullish run of over 350 pips from the monthly low, around the 0.7165 region touched last week. The downside remained cushioned amid a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which tends to benefit the perceived riskier aussie.
Apart from this, bullish commodity prices turned out to be another factor that acted as a tailwind for the resources-linked Australian dollar. That said, the emergence of some US dollar dip-buying held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any further gains for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
The greenback drew support from expectations that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy stance to bring down unacceptably high inflation. In fact, the markets have been pricing in the possibility of a 50 bps rate hike move at the May meeting. This was reinforced by elevated US bond yields, which underpinned the buck.
Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair now seems to have found acceptance above the 0.7500 mark and remains on track to post strong gains for the second successive week. Bulls now await sustained break through a resistance marked by the top boundary of an ascending channel extending from the YTD low before placing fresh bets.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7512
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.7513
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7333
|Daily SMA50
|0.7225
|Daily SMA100
|0.7218
|Daily SMA200
|0.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7528
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7466
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7419
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7165
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7504
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7489
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7477
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.744
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7414
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7565
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7602
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
