AUD/USD holds steady near 0.6600 mark, bearish USD helped offset coronavirus-led selloff

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade exerted some pressure on the aussie.
  • The downside remains limited amid a strong bearish sentiment surrounding the USD.
  • Collapsing US bond yields continued weighing on the greenback ahead of NFP report.

The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild negative bias for the second consecutive session on Friday, albeit the downtick lacked any strong follow-through selling below the 0.6600 round-figure mark.

Mounting fears over the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak continued weighing heavily on the investors' sentiment. This was evident from a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, which eventually exerted some pressure on the perceived riskier currency – aussie.

Bearish USD helped limit the downside

The downside, however, remained cushioned, at least for the time being, amid the prevailing strong bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which remained under some heavy selling pressure in the wake of a plunge in the US Treasury bond yields to record lows.

Against the backdrop of the global flight to safety, the US bond yields were further dragged down by firming market expectations that the Fed will again have to cut interest rates by another 50 bps for the second time this month, at its upcoming meeting on March 18.

It will now be interesting to see if bulls continue to show resilience or opt to unwind their bullish positions as the focus now shifts Friday's key data risk, the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly know as NFP – later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.66
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6602
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6638
Daily SMA50 0.6769
Daily SMA100 0.681
Daily SMA200 0.6835
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6638
Previous Daily Low 0.6584
Previous Weekly High 0.6628
Previous Weekly Low 0.6434
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6604
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6617
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6578
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6554
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6524
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6632
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6662
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6687

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.1250 as US yields tumble amid the coronavirus crisis

EUR/USD nears 1.1250 as US yields tumble amid the coronavirus crisis

EUR/USD is trading near 1.1250, the highest since August 2019 as the US dollar falls alongside yields as investors flock to bonds and sell stocks. Coronavirus continues spreading and weighs on sentiment. Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds high ground around 1.2950 amid USD weakness, Brexit talks

GBP/USD holds high ground around 1.2950 amid USD weakness, Brexit talks

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, holding its gains as the dollar falls amid the health crisis. The pound's gains are limited amid acrimony in Brexit talks.

GBP/USD News

FX Today: Risk-off continues on coronavirus pandemic fears, US NFP eyed

FX Today: Risk-off continues on coronavirus pandemic fears, US NFP eyed

Forex today in Asia fails to repeat the pre-NFP trading lull as coronavirus (COVID-19) carnage continues to weigh on risks. Wall Street jumped back into the sea of red and so does the Asian stocks by the press time.

Read more

Gold: On the front foot inside short-term rising trend channel

Gold: On the front foot inside short-term rising trend channel

Gold prices stay inside the weekly rising trend channel while taking rounds to 1,673 ahead of the European session on Friday. Also favoring the buyers is the bullion’s sustained trading above 100 and 200-bar SMAs.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures