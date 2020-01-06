  • AUD/USD edges lower on softer Chinese Services PMI/risk-off mood.
  • A subdued USD demand/trade optimism helped limit any further fall.

The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on the early Asian session uptick and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, below mid-0.6900s.

The pair initially edged lower following the release of AIG Manufacturing Index from Australia. The attempted positive move lacked any strong follow-through, rather fizzled out quickly in reaction to the disappointing release of Chinese Caixin Services PMI for December.

Downside remains cushioned

Apart from softer Chinese PMI print, the Aussie was further weighed down by the prevalent risk-off mood amid concerns over a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. However, a combination of factors helped limit further downside, at least for now.

The global flight to safety led to some follow-through weakness in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and extended some support. This coupled with US-China trade optimism further underpinned the China-proxy Australian dollar.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any meaningful buying interest at lower levels or continues with its recent retracement slide from multi-month tops – levels beyond the key 0.70 psychological mark set last Tuesday.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the broader market risk sentiment might continue to influence the momentum and might assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6939
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 0.6954
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6917
Daily SMA50 0.6868
Daily SMA100 0.6827
Daily SMA200 0.6898
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7022
Previous Daily Low 0.693
Previous Weekly High 0.7043
Previous Weekly Low 0.693
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6965
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6987
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6915
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6876
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6822
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7008
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7062
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7101

 

 

