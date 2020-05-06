AUD/USD holds steady below mid-0.6400s, moves little post-ADP

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The prevalent risk-on mood continued lending some support to the aussie.
  • Sustained USD buying, deteriorating US-China relations might cap the upside.
  • The ADP report showed private-sector employment declined by 20.236 million.

The AUSD/USD pair quickly reversed a mid-European session dip to the 0.6415 region and refreshed daily tops, around mid-0.6400s in the last hour.

The prevalent risk-on mood, amid the latest optimism over the easing of coronavirus-induced lockdowns in some parts of the world, continued lending some support to perceived riskier currencies – like the aussie.

However, a combination of factors, including a strong bid tone surrounding the US dollar and worsening US-Chia relation, held investors from placing any aggressive and kept a lid on any runaway rally for the major.

The greenback gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday and remained well supported by its status as the global reserve currency amid concerns over the severity of the economic damage caused by the virus outbreak.

The market worries were reinforced by the latest US ADP report, which showed that private-sector employment declined by a massive 20.236 million in April. This was accompanied by a downward revision of the previous month's reading.

Apart from the USD price dynamics, a US-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus and the US President Donald Trump's threat to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods might further collaborate towards capping the China-proxy Australian dollar.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the overnight swing high level of 0.6476, before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the major.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6444
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.6431
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6387
Daily SMA50 0.629
Daily SMA100 0.6553
Daily SMA200 0.668
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6477
Previous Daily Low 0.6417
Previous Weekly High 0.657
Previous Weekly Low 0.6382
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6454
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.644
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6406
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6381
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6346
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6467
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6502
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6527

 

 

