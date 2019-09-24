AUD/USD holds steady, below 0.6800 handle ahead of RBA Governor Lowe's speech

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Positive trade-related comments provided a minor lift to the China-proxy Aussie.
  • Geopolitical tensions/global growth concerns held investors from placing bullish bets.
  • Stronger USD further collaborates towards capping ahead of Lowe’s scheduled speech.

The AUD/USD pair quickly retreated around 15 pips from daily tops and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the 0.6775-70 region.
 
The pair added to the overnight modest gains and picked up some pace during the Asian session on Tuesday, climbing to an intraday high level of 0.6786 after the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed the Chinese vice Premier’s trade visit to the US in the next week.

RBA rate cut speculations offset trade optimism

This coupled with the US President Donald Trump's statement, signalling China's commitment to buy more of the US farm products added to the optimism and provided a modest boost to the China-proxy Aussie, albeit a combination of factors kept a lid on any strong follow-through.
 
Against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, growing concerns about the global economic growth continued benefitting the US Dollar's relative safe-haven status against the perceived riskier currency - Australian Dollar - and capped any further gains.
 
This coupled with firming expectations that the RBA will cut interest rates further on October 1 further held investors from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Lowe scheduled speech later during the European trading session.
 
Apart from this, investors on Tuesday will further take cues from the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6775
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.6774
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6805
Daily SMA50 0.6833
Daily SMA100 0.6891
Daily SMA200 0.7002
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6782
Previous Daily Low 0.6764
Previous Weekly High 0.6885
Previous Weekly Low 0.6759
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6775
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6771
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6765
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6756
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6747
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6782
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6791
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 on German IFO

EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 on German IFO

EUR/USD fails to benefit from upbeat German IFO Business Climate survey, as it keeps its range just below the 1.10 handle. The sentiment around the Euro remains undermined by German recession fears, as the focus now shifts to the US data for fresh impetus. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2450 ahead of UK Supreme Court ruling

GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2450 ahead of UK Supreme Court ruling

GBP/USD trades modestly flat below 1.2450 amid Brexit pessimism The EU-UK leaders conveyed “no breakthrough” at UNGA. UK Supreme Court to decide whether the UK PM acted unlawfully on the Parliament suspension.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism

USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism

Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech. 

USD/JPY News

Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level

Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level

Gold edged higher during the early European session on Tuesday and remained well within the striking distance of over two-week tops set in the previous session.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Facebook leaves the Yuan out of its Libra project

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Facebook leaves the Yuan out of its Libra project

Today we have learned, thanks to the question of a German parliamentarian, the composition of the basket of currencies that will support Libra – the stable coin promoted by Facebook. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures