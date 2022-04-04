- AUD/USD regained positive traction on Monday, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, the Ukraine crisis underpinned the safe-haven USD and capped gains.
- Investors also seemed reluctant to place directional bets ahead of the RBA decision on Tuesday.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and was last seen hovering near the daily high, just above the 0.7500 psychological mark.
The pair attracted fresh buying on Monday and inched back closer to the top end of a near two-week-old trading range, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction. The uncertainty over Ukraine continued acting as a tailwind for commodity prices, which, in turn, extended some support to the resources-linked Australian dollar.
In the latest developments, Ukraine accused Russian forces of carrying out a massacre in the town of Bucha. This prompted German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht to say that the European Union should talk about ending Russian gas imports. Moreover, Germany and France said that a new round of sanctions targeting Russia was needed.
This comes on the back of the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, which tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. Apart from this, expectations that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive response to combat high inflation underpinned the US dollar and capped gains for the perceived riskier aussie.
The markets have been pricing in a 100 bps Fed rate hike move over the next two meetings. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the FOMC meeting minutes, scheduled for release on Wednesday. Investors will look for fresh clues about the pace of the policy tightening by the US central bank, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand.
In the meantime, traders also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy decision on Tuesday. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of the recent strong bullish run from the YTD low.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7513
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.7493
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7395
|Daily SMA50
|0.7261
|Daily SMA100
|0.7226
|Daily SMA200
|0.7298
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7525
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7472
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7541
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7455
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7505
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7492
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7468
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7444
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7415
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7521
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.755
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7574
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
