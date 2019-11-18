- Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by the incoming positive trade headlines.
- A subdued USD demand helped limit the downside, at least for the time being.
The AUD/USD pair filled a modest weekly bearish gap and is currently placed near Friday's swing high, around the 0.6815-20 region.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's strong positive move and was off to a cautious start on Monday, shrugging off the incoming positive trade-related headlines. Chinese state media Xinhua said on Sunday the two countries had "constructive talks" on trade in a high-level phone call on Saturday.
Focus remains on trade developments
This comes on the back of the recent comments by US officials, suggesting that they were close to securing a trade deal with China, albeit did little to impress bullish traders. However, a subdued US Dollar price action, amid a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, helped limit any meaningful downside.
In absence of any fresh catalyst, investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather might prefer to wait for any fresh US-China trade developments before positioning for any firm near-term direction amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on the first day of a new trading week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6815
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6816
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6859
|Daily SMA50
|0.6817
|Daily SMA100
|0.6842
|Daily SMA200
|0.6939
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6818
|Previous Daily Low
|0.678
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6866
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6803
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6795
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6767
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6753
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6843
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6867
EUR/USD advances above 1.1050 amid trade optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, extending its gains. The US and China held high-level talks over the weekend and hailed them as "constructive." Several ECB members speak today.
GBP/USD extends gains to 1.2950 amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, extending its gains. The Conservatives have been extending their gains in polls. PM Johnson and opposition leader Corbyn will address a business conference today.
USD/JPY climbs back closer to 109.00 handle, 200-DMA
The safe-haven JPY was being weighed down by the latest US-China trade optimism. Weaker US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and might further gains.
Gold seesaws around $1468 amid geopolitical tension, trade optimism
With the geopolitical tension concerning Hong Kong and Iran crossing wires, optimism surrounding the US-CN trade deal seems to fail in luring the Gold sellers. As a result, Gold takes rounds to $1,468 during early Asia.
Economic Entrails in the Week Ahead
The exaggeration of the significance of a few data points led many observers to posit a synchronized global economic rebound. Disappointing data from China, Japan, and Australia last week suggested that the Asia Pacific region is not experiencing it.