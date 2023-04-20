AUD/USD holds steady above 0.6700, upside remains capped amid weaker risk tone

- AUD/USD attracts some dip-buying on Thursday, though the uptick lacks bullish conviction.
- Retreating US bond yields keep the USD bulls on the defensive and offer some support.
- Bets for more Fed rate hikes limit the USD losses and cap gains amid the risk-off mood.
The AUD/USD pair reverses an intraday dip to sub-0.6700 levels and climbs to a fresh daily high heading into the North American session on Thursday. Spot prices, however, remain below a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and currently trade with only modest intraday gains, around the 0.6720 region.
A sharp intraday slide in the US Treasury bond yields exerts some downward pressure on the US Dollar (USD). The Australian Dollar (AUD), on the other hand, draws support from a hawkish tone from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) April meeting minutes released earlier this week. This, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair, though a combination of factors holds back bulls from placing aggressive bets and keeps a lid on any meaningful upside, at least for the time being.
The markets seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue raising interest rates and have now fully priced in a 25 bps lift-off in May. Moreover, the Fed funds futures indicate a small chance of another rate hike at the June FOMC meeting after bets were lifted by the recent hawkish comments by Fed officials. Furthermore, the incoming US macro data pointed to a resilient economy and fueled concerns that the Fed may have more work to do amid easing fears about a banking crisis.
Apart from this, the risk-off impulse – as depicted by a generally weaker tone around the equity markets – benefits the safe-haven Greenback and contributes to capping the risk-sensitive Aussie. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, for some trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6717
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6713
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6699
|Daily SMA50
|0.6735
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6744
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6741
|Previous Daily Low
|0.669
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.662
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6689
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6637
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.674
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6766
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6791
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
