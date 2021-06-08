AUD/USD holds onto modest daily losses, remains near 0.7730

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar mixed on Tuesday, DXY hovering slightly above 90.00.
  • AUD/USD falls modestly, finds support above 0.7730.

The AUD/USD printed a fresh daily low at 0.7730 before rebounding toward the 0.7750 zone. It continues to move with a bearish intraday bias amid limited price action. A modestly strong US dollar across the board keeps the pair under control.

The DXY is hovering around 90.00. Lower US yields are keeping the dollar limited while at the same time, a tone of precaution among investors offers support to the demand for the greenback. The debate about what the Fed might do next is gaining attention. US inflation data to be released on Thursday will be watched closely.

Key short-term support at 0.7730

The pair approached the 0.7725/30 area that capped the downside on Monday. A break lower would clear the way for a test of 0.7700 (intermediate support at 0.7715). On the upside, a consolidation above 0.7750 would remove the negative bias. The next resistance stands at 0.7765 (June 7 high) followed by 0.7780, which protects 0.7800.

On a wider perspective, the AUD/US continues to move sideways between 0.7700 and 0.7800. Last week it traded momentarily below, but finished the week at 0.7740.

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7738
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 0.7755
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7748
Daily SMA50 0.7725
Daily SMA100 0.7727
Daily SMA200 0.7538
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7794
Previous Daily Low 0.7726
Previous Weekly High 0.7774
Previous Weekly Low 0.7644
Previous Monthly High 0.7892
Previous Monthly Low 0.7674
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7768
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7752
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7723
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.769
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7655
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7791
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7826
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7859

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

