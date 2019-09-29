AUD/USD holds on to recovery gains as traders await China’s PMI to predict RBA moves

- AUD/USD extends Friday’s pullback following China’s reaction to the trade-negative sentiment.
- Doubts surrounding any breakthrough from the US-China trade meeting, RBA’s rate cut keep Aussie traders worried.
- China’s PMI could entertain traders ahead of a week-long holiday period at the Dragon Nation.
Chinese diplomat’s not so negative response to the speculations concerning the US discussing limits to portfolio investment flows to the dragon nation helps the AUD/USD pair to stretch its latest gains to 0.6566 ahead of China’s key activity numbers, up for release during the early Monday morning in Asia.
Bloomberg recently exerted downside pressure on any hopes of a breakthrough from the US-China trade talks, up for October 10-11, while sharing the news that the White House officials are discussing ways to limit portfolio flows to China.
However, traders might have emphasized more on the United States’ (US) Treasury departments’ comments, shared in the Bloomberg news, which turned down the scope of any such action for the time being. Adding to the momentum could be the comments from China’s diplomat Wang Yi who refrained from general threat calls to the US and hoped for a positive outcome from the upcoming trade meeting.
Investors are also concerned about the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) anticipated rate cut trajectory. Although a 0.25% cut to Cash Rate is almost given for Tuesday’s interest rate decision, markets will look for clues to how long the dovish cycle is expected to last.
The immediate concern for the Aussie traders will be China’s September month Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) numbers from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and Caixin. While the official NBS Manufacturing PMI is expected to improve to 49.7 from 49.5, its private counterpart from Caixin might weaken to 50.2 from 50.4. Further, Non-Manufacturing PMI could rise to 54.2 from 53.8.
Although catalysts concerning the US-China trade deal keep holding the front seat for the Aussie moves, upbeat readings from key activity numbers of the largest Aussie customer could push the RBA board to be cautious while furthering the process of rate cuts.
Technical Analysis
The 0.6770/75 area comprising 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-August declines and 10-day simple moving average (SMA) acts as an adjacent upside barrier ahead of highlighting 50-day SMA level of 0.6800. On the downside, 0.6740-35 could restrict near-term declines, a break of which could recall 0.6700 on the chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: at risk of losing the 1.0900 threshold
The EUR/USD pair has closed Friday at 1.0940, down for a second consecutive week and near a multi-year low of 1.0904. The pair recovered some ground ahead of the weekly close. Political turmoil will continue to lead the way for currencies.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 following recent political/Brexit headlines from UK
Although the weekend news from the United Kingdom (UK) has been downbeat, as usual, the GBP/USD pair repeats its bounce off 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as it trades near 1.2300 during the initial Asian session on Monday.
USD/JPY: downside limited but bulls cautious
The USD/JPY pair finished the week with modest gains just shy of the 108.00 level, retreating from its highs as risk aversion took over the market ahead of the close. Downside limited for USD/JPY as long as it holds above 107.55.
Gold struggles to keep face above $1,500 psychological level
Gold is steady in the open at the start of this week, consolidating pressures from above. The yellow metal has suffered on speculative paring as geopolitical risks subside a touch, enabling risk-on assets some airplay.
China National Bureau of Statistics Manufacturing PMI Preview: Factory recession
China’s factory sector is showing the dangerous effects of its trade war with the United States as its manufacturing activity is forecast to contract for the fifth straight month. The official PMI is projected to be flat at 49.5 in September.