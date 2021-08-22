AUD/USD holds near yearly lows above 0.7120 ahead of Aussie data, USD softens

AUD/USD remains subdued on the first trading day of the week.

The Australian dollar losses against the greenback on a slightly upbeat market mood.

US Dollar retreats from the higher levels amid risk-aversion.

AUD/USD treads water in the Asian session on Monday morning. The pair continued to trade under the influence of the previous week’s lower momentum.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7133, down 0.01% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals slips from its recent highs as risk appetite improves with global equities and higher US benchmark Treasury yields.

The greenback broadly remained higher as investors turned to the safer assets on the fear that the coronavirus Delta variant could derail global economic recovery just as central banks begin to roll back COVID-19 pandemic induced stimulus.

On the other hand, Aussie lost ground as investors assessed the impact of the extended lockdown in Sydney and night curfew until the end of September.

Meanwhile, RBA’s minutes of the meeting released in the previous week showed the concern of the central bank on the recent outbreaks in Australia, and their effect on the economic recovery amid a high degree of uncertainty to the outlook for H2 2021.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures are trading at 4,437.50, up 0.01% for the day.

As for now, traders await Australia’s Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index ( PMI), US Markit PMI to trade fresh trading impetus.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7136 Today Daily Change 0.0006 Today Daily Change % 0.08 Today daily open 0.713 Trends Daily SMA20 0.7331 Daily SMA50 0.743 Daily SMA100 0.7583 Daily SMA200 0.761 Levels Previous Daily High 0.7157 Previous Daily Low 0.7106 Previous Weekly High 0.7373 Previous Weekly Low 0.7106 Previous Monthly High 0.7599 Previous Monthly Low 0.7288 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7125 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7137 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7105 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7079 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7053 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7156 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7182 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7208



