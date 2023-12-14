AUD/USD holds its ground above 0.6700 as the USD remains depressed

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
Share:

 

  • The Australian Dollar is steady at four-month highs above 0.6700.
  • The US Dollar remains on the defensive after the Fed’s pivot.
  • Australian employment data has been mixed.

The Aussie Dollar is consolidating gains at multi-month highs, with downside attempts capped above previous lows at 0.6690.

The Greenback remains sold with the US Dollar Index pushing against key support at 102.45, weighed by the unexpectedly dovish tone of Wednesday’s Fed monetary policy statement.

The Fed signals a pivot and sends the USD diving

Fed Chair Powell showed optimism about the colling inflation and hinted at the end of the tightening cycle. Beyond that, the economic projections pointed out three 25 bp cuts in 2024, up from two at September’s meeting with 17 out of the 19 policymakers seeing lower rates next year.

US Treasury yields dropped sharply, pushing the US Dollar lower across the board in a risk rally that boosted the Aussie to its highest levels since July.

Earlier today, the Australian employment report showed mixed figures, with higher employment figures but with the unemployment rate increasing to its highest levels in more than one year, at 3.9%.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6717
Today Daily Change 0.0047
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 0.667
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6582
Daily SMA50 0.6462
Daily SMA100 0.6461
Daily SMA200 0.6576
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6673
Previous Daily Low 0.6542
Previous Weekly High 0.6691
Previous Weekly Low 0.6526
Previous Monthly High 0.6677
Previous Monthly Low 0.6318
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6623
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6592
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6584
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6497
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6452
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6715
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.676
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6847

 

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

Will ECB follow BoE's footsteps? Euro set to rock – LIVE

Will ECB follow BoE's footsteps? Euro set to rock – LIVE

The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to keep policy rates steady following its December meeting. The Euro is primed for intense volatility, especially after the Bank of England's (BoE) hawkish pause sent the Pound Sterling higher. 

FOLLOW US LIVE

GBP/USD holds BoE-inspired rally near 1.2700

GBP/USD holds BoE-inspired rally near 1.2700

GBP/USD is consolidating gains near 1.2700, underpinned by the BoE policy announcements. The BoE left the key rate unchanged at 5.25% but said that rates are set to stay high for 'an extended period', offering no pivot. BoE Governor Bailey also disappointed the doves. 

GBP/USD News

Gold price holds higher ground near $2,030 ahead of US data

Gold price holds higher ground near $2,030 ahead of US data

Gold built on Wednesday's impressive rally and stabilized in positive territory near $2,030 on Thursday. Following the dovish Fed surprise, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield broke below 4%, allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum. US data eyed. 

Gold News

Ethereum upgrade EIP-4844 to help ETH outperform Bitcoin in 2024: JP Morgan

Ethereum upgrade EIP-4844 to help ETH outperform Bitcoin in 2024: JP Morgan

Analysts at the Wall Street banking giant JP Morgan said in a research note that they believe Ethereum is poised to outperform Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2024, The Block reports. 

Read more

Rally from surprise dovish Fed pivot reverberates through global markets

Rally from surprise dovish Fed pivot reverberates through global markets

Risk appetite was on following the great monetary pivot, further dovish international central bank commentary in session. EU and US bond yields collapse after Fed decision. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures