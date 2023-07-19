AUD/USD holds ground above the 0.6790 mark, eyes on Sino-US relations

- AUD/USD holds ground above the 0.6790 area on Wednesday.
- Investors anticipate that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its policy tightening cycle.
- Market players will keep an eye on the development of Sino-US relations.
- The Australian Employment Change and Employment Change reports will be due later this week.
The AUD/USD pair loses traction and holds ground above the 0.6790 mark heading into Wednesday’s European session. The major pair currently trades around 0.6795, down 0.24% for the day. Investors digest the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting minutes and monitor Sino-US relations.
Following the softer US inflation data and easing labour market conditions, market players anticipate that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its policy tightening cycle and will maintain interest rates following the widely expected 25 basis points (bps) in the July meeting. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets have nearly fully priced in a 25 basis point Fed rate hike in July. The probability of another rate hike in December is approximately 20%.
Additionally, the data released on Tuesday showed that US Industrial Production fell 0.5% in June for the second consecutive month. This figure was lower than the market expected of no change. Meanwhile, Retail Sales increased 0.2% MoM from June to $689.5 billion. This report came in below the market consensus of a 0.5% gain.
On the Australian Dollar front, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes released in Asia suggested that further policy tightening may be necessary. However, the policymakers will reconsider at the August policy meeting.
About the US-China headline, China's defense minister, Li Shangfu, said during a meeting with senior US diplomat Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Tuesday that the US should exercise sound strategic judgment in dealing with China. Market players will keep an eye on the development of Sino-US relations for fresh impetus.
Looking forward, Australia will release the Employment Change and Employment Change on Thursday. Market participants will also take cues from US Housing Starts and Unemployment Claims. These data would have a significant impact on the pair and help determine the next direction for the AUD/USD pair.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6794
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.6811
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6716
|Daily SMA50
|0.6688
|Daily SMA100
|0.6687
|Daily SMA200
|0.6711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6837
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6789
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6895
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6624
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6808
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6819
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6765
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.674
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6836
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6861
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6884
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
