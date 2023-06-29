- AUD/USD peaked at a daily high of 0.6640 and then fell towards the 0.6600 area.
- US GDP from Q1 was revised up and Jobless Claims fell in the third week of June.
- Aussie benefits from strong Retails Sales data.
On Thursday, the AUD/USD – after jumping to a daily high of 0.6640 – retreated towards 0.6600 and then climbed back to 0.6630. The upward revision of US Q1 GDP figures and a decrease in Jobless Claims during the third week of June provided evidence of a robust economy in the US. On the negative tone, Pending Home Sales came in weak and limited the Greenback’s advance while the Aussie stayed resilient on the back of strong Retail Sales data reported in the Asian session which came in at 0.7% MoM vs the 0.1% expected.
Robust economic data supports a rate hike from the Fed in July
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the US from Q1 was revised to the upside to an annualized rate of 2% signaling a resilient American economy. In addition, Jobless Claims for the week ending June 23 dropped to 239K vs the consensus of 265k and from the previous 265k. It’s worth noticing that on Wednesday, Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, stated that ongoing hikes driven by a strong labor market would be appropriate, so hawkish bets following the Jobless and GDP data are strengthening the USD.
In that sense, the US bond yields rallied across the board. The 2-year and 5-year bond rates led the way seeing 3.52% and 4.18% increases on the day to 4.87% and 4.13% respectively and both of them jumped to fresh cycle highs.
Meanwhile, as per the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike at the next Fed meeting in July jumped from nearly 80% to 90%. All eyes are now on Friday’s Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.
AUD/USD Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the outlook for the AUD/USD has shifted towards a more neutral to bearish stance in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shown signs of improvement, though it is still in negative territory, as well as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). However, the pair is trading below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which indicates that sellers have the upperhand.
Support levels to watch: 0.6595,0.6585,0.6550.
Resistances: 0.6640, 0.6650,0.6665.
AUD/USD Daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6632
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|0.6601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6724
|Daily SMA50
|0.6677
|Daily SMA100
|0.6706
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.669
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6597
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6886
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6663
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6633
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6654
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6569
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6536
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6476
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6754
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
