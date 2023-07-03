- AUD/USD traded in a 55-pip range on Monday and held to daily gains.
- The USD weakened after the release of US ISM Manufacturing PMI from June.
- RBA’s decision to be the highlight of the early Asian session.
The AUD/USD maintained its upward momentum and traded within a range of 0.6691 to 0.6636. The US dollar faced weakness following the release of the June Institute Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing PMI data while market participants await the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decisions. The central bank is expected to raise rates to 4.35%.
The AUD traded with gains against most of its rivals ahead of the RBA decision
Ahead of the RBA decision in the early Asian session on Tuesday, the Aussie strengthened against most of its rivals. In that sense, it gained ground against the USD, EUR, GBP, JPY and CHF while investors await an announcement of a 25 basis points (bps) hike. However, according to a Reuters poll, economists expect this decision to be a close call as falling inflation supports a dovish decision. Still, the surprise hike in early June opens the door for another hike.
On the other hand, the USD lost traction after the June ISM Manufacturing PMI fell below expectations and the previous reading. With a reading of 46, it came in lower than the anticipated 47.2 and the previous figure of 46.9. Eyes are now on labour data to be released Thursday and Friday, including June’s Non-Farm Payrolls and ADP Employment change figures.
AUD/USD Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook for the AUD/USD is neutral as indicators turned flat and seem to await a catalyst to determine short-term trajectory. That said, traders should eye 0.6700, where the 200- and 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) are about to perform a bullish cross.
Resistance levels: 0.6693 (200-day SMA), 0.6720, 0.6730 (20-day SMA).
Support levels: 0.6640, 0.6600, 0.6595.
AUD/USD Daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6671
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6665
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6729
|Daily SMA50
|0.6674
|Daily SMA100
|0.67
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6672
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6603
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6721
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6595
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6646
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6629
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6578
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6715
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6758
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
