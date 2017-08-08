AUD/USD holds comfortably above 0.7900 handle

AUD/USD holds comfortably above 0.7900 handleBy Haresh Menghani
The AUD/USD pair snapped five consecutive days of losing streak and gained some traction on Tuesday, now holding comfortably above the 0.7900 handle.
The US Dollar stalled the post-NFP recovery from 15-month lows and came under some renewed selling pressure on dovish comments from a couple of FOMC members, helping the pair to rebound from near 2-week lows touched yesterday.
However, today's lower-than-expected Chinese export/import growth numbers did little to provide any follow through bullish impetus to the China-proxy Australian Dollar and failed to assist the pair to build on early up-move.
• China’s July trade data (USD): Exports & imports dip, miss estimates
The pair lacked any strong follow through momentum and now seems to have entered a consolidation phase within 15-20 pips narrow trading range around the 0.7915-35 region in a relatively quiet trading session on Tuesday.
With the scheduled release of JOLTS Job Openings, today's US economic docket lacks any major market moving data and hence, broader market sentiment around the greenback would remain a key determinant of the pair's movement through Tuesday's trading session.
Technical levels to watch
Bulls would be eyeing for a follow through buying interest beyond mid-0.7900s, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the key 0.80 psychological mark. On the flip side, the 0.7910-0.7900 region now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken is likely to accelerate the fall towards 0.7875 horizontal support en-route its next major support near 0.7830-25 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.