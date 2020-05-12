AUD/USD holds comfortably above 0.6500 mark, around 100-DMA post-US CPI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD staged a solid intraday bounce of over 100 pips amid some heavy USD selling.
  • The USD bearish pressure remained unabated after weaker US consumer inflation figures.
  • Some follow-through buying beyond the 0.6560 needed to confirm a near-term bullish bias.

The AUD/USD pair jumped to fresh session tops near mid-0.6500s, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond 100-day SMA post-US macro data.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to attract some dip-buying on Tuesday and rally over 100 pips from the Asian session swing lows, around the 0.6430 region. A sharp US dollar pullback from two-week tops extended some initial support, while a goodish intraday rebound in the equity markets provided an additional boost to the perceived riskier aussie.

Against the backdrop of speculations that the Fed might push interest rates below zero, the greenback was further pressured by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. The intraday USD selling bias remained unabated following the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, which showed that the headline CPI tumble 0.8% in April and core CPI fell more-than-expected.

With Tuesday important US macro data out of the way, it will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the move or continues with its struggle to sustain above 100-day SMA. Meanwhile, some follow-through buying above the overnight swing high, around the 0.6560 region, might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further appreciating move.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to scheduled speeches by influential FOMC member, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6526
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.57
Today daily open 0.6489
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6418
Daily SMA50 0.6285
Daily SMA100 0.6537
Daily SMA200 0.6673
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6562
Previous Daily Low 0.6457
Previous Weekly High 0.6549
Previous Weekly Low 0.6372
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6497
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6522
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6443
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6397
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6338
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6549
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6608
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6654

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6500 as risk aversion continues

AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6500 as risk aversion continues

AUD/USD extends two-day losing streak, consolidates losses above 0.6450. Risk-tone remains heavy amid trade war, fears of the virus outbreak. Aussie Treasurer said to update the economic outlook in June before testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY retraces losses above 107.00 as trade/virus fears loom

USD/JPY retraces losses above 107.00 as trade/virus fears loom

USD/JPY defies the previous day’s pullback from the three-week top. Markets remain risk-averse amid fears of another wave of the virus outbreak, trade war. BOJ officials cited fears of the coronavirus, showed readiness to act.

USD/JPY News

More easing from RBNZ? Not so fast & Fed Powell

More easing from RBNZ? Not so fast & Fed Powell

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets tonight and the big question is whether or not they will ease. On April 20th, RBNZ Governor Orr said negative rates are not ruled out and they will be thinking about additional stimulus in May.

Read more

WTI drops despite lower API build, but still above $25.00

WTI drops despite lower API build, but still above $25.00

WTI Futures on NYMEX paid a little heed to price-positive API data while declining to $25.30, at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. Even so, the black gold marks 4.97% gains on a day as Asian markets open for Wednesday.

Oil News

XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,710

XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,710

For the second straight day on Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair is having a difficult time setting a near-term direction. After dropping to a daily low of $1,693 during the Asian session, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose steadily but failed to hold above $1,710.

Gold News

