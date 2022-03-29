AUD/USD holds below 0.7500 on flat Retail Sales

  • AUD/USD has failed to stick to its fresh yearly high at 0.7540.
  • Australian Retail Sales have landed flat but have outperformed the market consensus.
  • The DXY is scaling higher gradually on an expectation of a 50 bps interest rate hike.

The AUD/USD pair has attracted some significant offers after failing to stick to its fresh yearly high at 0.7540. The asset is trading lower as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported stabled Retail Sales. The monthly Retail Sales for February have landed at 1.8% in line with the previous print but have outperformed the preliminary estimate of 1%.

 The aussie has been performing stronger against the greenback this month amid rising commodity prices globally. Australia, being a major exporter of base metals has capitalized upon the recent rally in the base metals, which has helped the antipodean to generate significant cash flows.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is moving toward the north gradually amid rising expectations of a tightening monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Betting over a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike is gaining momentum after various Fed policymakers cited the requirement of elevating the interest rates to corner the soaring inflation. It is worth noting that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has announced seven interest rate hikes this year and has emphasized that the economy is strong enough to digest the aggressive interest rate elevation.

Going forward, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will remain a key driver for the FX domain this week. The street is expecting underperformance from the US NFP as it is likely to land at 475k against the February figure of 678K.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7483
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 0.749
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7358
Daily SMA50 0.7237
Daily SMA100 0.7219
Daily SMA200 0.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7541
Previous Daily Low 0.7466
Previous Weekly High 0.7537
Previous Weekly Low 0.7372
Previous Monthly High 0.7286
Previous Monthly Low 0.7032
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7494
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7512
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7457
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7423
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7381
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7532
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7574
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7608

 

 

 

