AUD/USD holds above 0.7200, looks to snap three-day winning streak

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD remains on track to close in the negative territory.
  • US Dollar Index pared early gains and turned flat at 93.05.
  • Wall Street's main indexes post impressive gains on Monday.

The AUD/USD pair edged lower during the first half of the day and struggled to stage a rebound during the American session with trading condition remaining thin due to the Columbus Day holiday in the US. As of writing, the pair was down 0.4% on the day at 0.7210 and was on track to snap a three-day winning streak.

Earlier in the day, the selling pressure surrounding the Chinese yuan following the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) decision to lower the FX risk reserve ratio to zero caused the AUD to stay on the back foot.

DXY loses traction as Wall Street rally picks up steam

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which closed the second straight week in the negative territory, edged higher amid cautious market mood during the first half of the day and didn't allow AUD/USD to turn north.

In the early American session, however, the impressive performance of major equity indexes in the US made it difficult for the USD to preserve its strength. At the moment, the S&P 500 Index is at its highest level since early September at 3,541, up nearly 2% on the day, and the DXY is virtually unchanged at 93.05.

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Australia during the Asian session on Tuesday and the USD's market valuation is likely to remain the primary driver of AUD/USD's movements.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.721
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 0.724
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7179
Daily SMA50 0.7208
Daily SMA100 0.7071
Daily SMA200 0.6783
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7244
Previous Daily Low 0.7159
Previous Weekly High 0.7244
Previous Weekly Low 0.7096
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7212
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7192
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7185
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7129
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.727
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7299
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7355

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD under pressure, but above 0.7200

AUD/USD under pressure, but above 0.7200

The Aussie is under modest pressure, ignoring resurgent Wall Street’s future. AUD/USD consolidates around 0.7210 ahead of Chinese trade data. Bearish potential limited.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD stuck around 1.1800, coronavirus’ concerns weigh

EUR/USD stuck around 1.1800, coronavirus’ concerns weigh

The shared currency was unable to attract buyers despite the broad dollar’s weakness, undermined by new coronavirus-related restrictive measures in the Union.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD anchored as DXY consolidates

XAU/USD anchored as DXY consolidates

Gold has held onto the support structure between $1,916/20 within the start of the week's range of $1,918.64 and $1,933.29, so far, as the US dollar firms into a consolidation. 

Gold News

Facebook's Libra can't happen unless it's regulated according to newest G7 draft

Facebook's Libra can't happen unless it's regulated according to newest G7 draft

The recently released draft showed that the plan is to oppose the launch of Libra because there is a need to adequately address all the legal, and regulatory requirements first. 

Read more

WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support

WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support

WTI (futures on NYMEX) extends its run of losses into a second straight day on Monday, in the face of a bearish reversal, which ensued after the price formed a double top formation on the daily chart.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures