AUD/USD holds above 0.6900 amid weaker USD, lacks follow-through ahead of US data

- AUD/USD attracts some dip-buying on Thursday despite disappointing Australian jobs data.
- Retreating US bond yields triggers a modest USD pullback and lends support to the major.
- Hawkish Fed expectations should limit the USD losses and cap the pair ahead of the US data.
The AUD/USD pair once again show some resilience below the 50-day SMA and attracts fresh buying near the 0.6870-0.6865 region on Thursday. The pair sticks to its intraday gains through the first half of the European session and is currently placed around the 0.6920 region, just a few pips below the daily top.
As investors look past the downbeat Australian employment figures, a modest US Dollar weakness is seen as a key factor lending support to the AUD/USD pair. In fact, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported earlier this Thursday that the number of employed people fell by 11.5K in January against an addition of 20K expected. Moreover, the previous month's reading was also revised to show a loss of 19.9K jobs as compared to the 14.6 fall estimated originally. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, edged higher to 3.7% during the reported month vs. 3.5% anticipated and the previous.
The market reaction, however, turns out to be short-lived amid the emergence of some selling around the USD, which is weighed down by retreating US Treasury bond yields. That said, firming expectations for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve should limit any meaningful downside for the US bond yields and the Greenback. Investors now seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance for longer and are pricing in at least a 25 bps lift-off at the next two FOMC meetings in March and May. The bets were reaffirmed by the US consumer inflation figures on Tuesday.
Furthermore, Wednesday's upbeat US monthly Retail Sales data pointed to a stronger economy, which remains resilient despite rising borrowing costs. This, along with the recent hawkish remarks by several Fed officials, stressing the need for additional interest rate hikes to fully gain control of inflation, favours the USD bulls. Apart from this, looming recession risks should also contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful upside for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being. Traders now look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus during the early North American session.
Thursday's US economic docket features the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI), the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Building Permits and Housing Starts. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6925
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.6908
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7001
|Daily SMA50
|0.6884
|Daily SMA100
|0.6699
|Daily SMA200
|0.6806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6992
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6865
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7011
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6856
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6913
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6943
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7048
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7105
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds modest gains around 1.0700 ahead of ECB-speak
EUR/USD is holding modest gains at around 1.0700 in the early European morning. The US Dollar retreats alongside the US Treasury bond yields amid a better market mood. Focus shifts to the ECB commentary and a fresh batch of US data for further trading impetus.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2050 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is extending the rebound above 1.2050 in the European session on Thursday. Risk sentiment remains in a firmer spot, weighing on the US Dollar while boosting the Pound. The pair dropped the most in a fortnight after the UK CPI poured cold water on hawkish BoE expectations.
Gold recovers from multi-week low, Fed rate hike jitters cap gains
Gold price attracts some buying on Thursday and recovers a part of the previous day's losses to the $1,830 area, or its lowest level since January 6. The XAU/USD sticks to its gains through the early European session and is currently hovering around the $1,840 level.
Binance becomes SEC’s latest target after Kraken, Coinbase and Paxos, but markets remain strong
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is under investigation by US financial regulator, the SEC. The exchange could pay monetary penalties and settle existing investigations on its US business.
Just forget about recession
A recession that would hit equities and boost bonds? Forget about all that, it’s not happening. And if you look at the data, what’s happening is the exact opposite.