- AUD/USD reverses an intraday dip on Friday and climbs back closer to the weekly high.
- Retreating US bond yields, a positive risk tone undermines the USD and offers support.
- Recession fears, aggressive Fed rate hike bets to limit the USD losses and cap the major.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some dip-buying around the 0.6475 area on Friday and climbs to a fresh daily high during the early European session. The pair is now placed above the 0.6500 psychological mark, though lacks bullish conviction.
A combination of factors drags the US dollar lower for the third successive day and offers some support to the AUD/USD pair. The spill-over effect of the UK central bank's move to calm the markets drags the benchmark 10-year US Treasury not away from a 12-year high touched earlier this week. Apart from this, a goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment weighs on the safe-haven greenback and drives some flows towards the perceived riskier aussie.
Despite the supporting factors, the AUD/USD pair struggles to gain meaningful traction. Mixed business activity data from China adds to worries about a deeper global economic downturn and should keep a lid on any optimism in the markets. Furthermore, hawkish Fed expectations could revive the USD demand and cap the AUD/USD pair, warranting caution before positioning for an extension of this week's bounce from the lowest level since April 2020.
Investors seem convinced that the US central bank will continue to hike interest rates at a faster pace to curb persistently high inflation. Hence, the focus remains glued to the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The data, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/USD pair later during the early North American session.
Friday's US economic docket also features the release of the Chicago PMI and the revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This could further allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6514
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6682
|Daily SMA50
|0.6844
|Daily SMA100
|0.691
|Daily SMA200
|0.708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6526
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6436
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6748
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6512
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.647
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6491
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6449
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6397
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6359
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6577
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6628
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 0.9800 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD holds in positive territory above 0.9800 amid broad dollar weakness during the European trading hours on Friday. The data from the euro area showed that the annual HICP climbed to 10% in September. Investors await the PCE Price Index data from the US.
GBP/USD extends rebound beyond 1.1200
Following Thursday's impressive upsurge, GBP/USD continues to push higher and trades above 1.1200. The data from the UK revealed that the GDP grew at an annualized rate of 4.4% in the second quarter, compared to the market expectation for an expansion of 2.9%.
Gold needs to make it through $1,674-75 hurdle to confirm a bottom
Gold struggles to capitalize on its goodish rebound from more than a two-year low touched earlier this week and oscillates in a range through the Asian session on Friday. The US dollar languishes near the weekly low and is a key factor in offering some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Ethereum Classic bulls take charge, a retest of $30 on the cards
Ethereum Classic price ranges with no directional bias in sight. This trend could continue unless Bitcoin price decides to do something. Regardless, investors should prepare for a minor downtrend before ETC rallies.
BABA sheds 5% as audit issues arise, market tanks
Alibaba (BABA) stock has lost more ground early Thursday after Bloomberg released a story saying that the auditing activity taking place in Hong Kong of US-listed Chinese companies is off to an uneven start.