The AUD/USD pair advanced for a sixth consecutive day, hovering around 0.6400. Valeria Bednarik, a Chief Analyst at FXStreet, takes a look at the cross technical picture.

Key quotes

“The AUD/USD 4-hour chart shows that the pair has continued to advance above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing above the larger ones.”

“The Momentum indicator holds within positive levels but lacks directional strength, while the RSI maintains a mild-bullish stance at around 76.”

“Support levels: 0.6365 0.6300 Resistance levels: 0.6440 0.6475”