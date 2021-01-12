AUD/USD hold above 0.7700, remains on track to post modest daily gains

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is clinging to small daily gains during American session.
  • US Dollar Index retreats modestly toward 90.30 on Tuesday.
  • Wall Street's main indexes trade in the positive territory.

After climbing to 0.7740 during the European trading hours, the AUD/USD pair turned south and tested 0.7700 in the early American session. However, the greenback struggled to preserve its strength in the last hours and AUD/USD edged higher to 0.7730, where it was up 0.45% on a daily basis.

DXY rally loses steam in the second half of the day

The USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of AUD/USD's movements on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck's performance against a basket of six major currencies, advanced to 90.60 but lost its traction after Wall Street's main indexes opened in the positive territory. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.18% on the day at 90.30.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% at 1.17% on Tuesday, suggesting that the DXY's downside will remain limited if yields continue to push higher. 

Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the NFIB Business Optimism Index fell to 95.9 in December and missed analysts' estimate of 102.8. On a positive note, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index improved to 50.1 in January from 49 in December.

Later in the session, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren will be delivering a speech. There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases featured in the Australian economic docket on Tuesday.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7731
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 0.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7649
Daily SMA50 0.7467
Daily SMA100 0.7325
Daily SMA200 0.7062
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7765
Previous Daily Low 0.7665
Previous Weekly High 0.782
Previous Weekly Low 0.7642
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7703
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7727
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7656
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7611
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7557
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7755
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7809
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7854

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

