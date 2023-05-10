AUD/USD hits two-month highs after US inflation data

The AUD/USD holds a bullish tone, however, it is pulling back after being rejected once again from above 0.6800. The Aussie needs to hold firm above that area to open the door to more gains. On the flip side, support emerges at 0.6770 followed by 0.6745.

The US Dollar Index dropped to 101.21 and then rebounded to 101.40 as US yields moved off lows. Commodity prices soared and then pulled back. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is up by 0.29% and the Nasdaq gains 1.03%.

Data released in the US revealed that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in April, in line with expectations, and 4.9% YoY, slightly below the 5% of market consensus. The Core CPI grew 0.4% and the annual rate edged lower from 5.6% to 5.5%, both matching market consensus. On Thursday, the April Producer Price Index (PPI) is due. More evidence of slowing inflation could weigh further on the US Dollar.

The AUD/USD pair jumped to 0.6817 after the US April inflation data. The pair then pulled back and, after Wall Street’s opening bell, it is hovering around 0.6790, up almost 40 pips on the day.

