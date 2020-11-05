AUD/USD hits six week highs above 0.7250 as Wall Street soars

- The Australian dollar is among the top performers of the day.
- AUD/USD heads for the highest close since mid-September after sharp reversal.
The AUD/USD pair rose further during the American session and climbed to 0.7264, the highest level since September 21. It remains around the top, with a strong bullish tone intact, despite overbought reading in short-term technical indicators.
The key driver is risk appetite on Thursday so far. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is up by 2.25% and the Nasdaq by 2.24%. Gold rises by 2.52%. Market participants continue to focus on the US election. Biden continues to be the most likely winner, but there are still more votes to count. The Trump camping will make a “major” announcement shortly from Las Vegas. Recently President Trump tweeted “Stop the count”.
Another key event ahead is the FOMC decision. No change in the monetary policy stance is expected. The tone of the Fed could impact on markets. On Friday, the US official employment report is due. In Australia, the central bank will release the Monetary Policy Statement after cutting rates earlier in the week.
Technical outlook
The AUD/USD is trading clearly above the October highs, reinforcing the positive momentum. While above 0.7200, the bias will point to the upside. Resistance levels might be seen at 0.7270 and 0.7295/0.7300.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7246
|Today Daily Change
|0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99
|Today daily open
|0.7175
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7116
|Daily SMA50
|0.7182
|Daily SMA100
|0.712
|Daily SMA200
|0.6806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7222
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7048
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7182
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7002
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7115
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7075
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6975
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6901
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7422
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Nail-biting US elections entering final stretch, markets surge
Additional vote counts from battleground states may determine if Biden or Trump win the presidency. Markets are surging on hopes for a decisive outcome. Live coverage.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.31 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.31 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Dollar’s sell-off continues as US election results are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to $1950 for the first time since mid-September
Boosted by a decline of the US dollar across the board, XAU/USD jumped to $1952, reaching the highest level since September 21. It then pulled back, and it is trading at $1945, up almost 3%, having the biggest daily gain in two months.
Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited
Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.
WTI looks weaker, remains capped by $40.00
Crude oil prices trade on the defensive following a failed attempt to extend the recent rally beyond the $39.00 mark per barrel on a more convincing fashion.